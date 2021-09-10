On episode 3 of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt dive into a busy week for Nebraska athletics. Landon and Grant start the show breaking down the best team on campus, Nebraska volleyball, with volleyball beat reporter Thomas Codo. Then, the hosts break down Husker soccer before taking a deep dive into Husker football, complete with a preview of Saturday's game against Buffalo and "1, 2, NU."
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 3: Three on three
- Landon Wirt, Grant Hansen, Thomas Codo
