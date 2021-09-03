scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

In episode two of Scarlet Fever, Landon Wirt and Grant Hansen break down busy weekends for Nebraska soccer and volleyball. Assistant sports editor and football beat reporter Jason Han then joins the show to discuss the “generalized disfunction” that is Nebraska football. Finally, Landon and Grant give score picks for Nebraska/Fordham and the top college football games around the country in a new segment called “1, 2, NU."

sports@dailynebraskan.com

Tags