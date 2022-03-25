In the first episode of Scarlet Fever in nearly a month, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt have much to catch up on in the world of Husker athletics. The two break down the end of the season for Nebraska men's and women's basketball and also discuss the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament. Grant and Landon close the show highlighting Husker softball and baseball.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 19: Winter sports wrap-up
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
