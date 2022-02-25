The Nebraska men's and women's basketball programs had difficult weeks, which leads the most recent installment of Scarlet Fever. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt also break down Nebraska baseball's tough opening week and softball's offensive surge.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 18: A worrisome week
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
