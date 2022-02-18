Spring sports have officially arrived, which dominates discussion on this week's installment of Scarlet Fever. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt break down Husker baseball and softball as their respective seasons get underway. Grant and Landon also break down Nebraska women's basketball's massive win over Indiana and Nebraska men's basketball's continued struggles.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 17: Spring sports kickoff
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
-
-
- Comments
Grant Hansen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Stories
-
Students struggle to navigate and avoid honor society scams
-
OPINION: New lake proposal could benefit Nebraska
-
COLUMN: Tips to keep your relationship sparks flying post-Valentine’s Day
-
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s blowout loss against Iowa
-
Women in local music talk about their experiences in the Lincoln scene
-
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department extends mask mandate through Feb. 25
-
Sex education continues to beat around the bush, leaves students lost
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Will UNL become a wet campus?
-
Penn State provides Nebraska women’s basketball chance to improve
-
AMES: Don’t scroll on these six BookTok reads