Fred Hoiberg is on the board in Big Ten play! Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt are joined by men's basketball beat reporter Gavin Struve on this week's Scarlet Fever to break down Nebraska men's basketball's big win and the Big Ten as a whole. Grant and Landon close the show with a brief rundown of Husker women's basketball, softball and baseball.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 16: Fred Hoiberg's triumph
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt, Gavin Struve
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Gavin Struve
