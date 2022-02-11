scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

Fred Hoiberg is on the board in Big Ten play! Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt are joined by men's basketball beat reporter Gavin Struve on this week's Scarlet Fever to break down Nebraska men's basketball's big win and the Big Ten as a whole. Grant and Landon close the show with a brief rundown of Husker women's basketball, softball and baseball.

