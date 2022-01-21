After a month-and-a-half hiatus, Scarlet Fever is back! This week, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt break down Nebraska football's busy winter, then discuss Husker men's and women's basketball programs trending in opposite directions. Landon and Grant close the show with a breakdown of the most recent installment of the Daily Nebraskan's Big Ten Men's Basketball Power Rankings.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 14: A fresh start
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
