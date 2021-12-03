An action-packed episode marks the final episode of Scarlet Fever for the fall semester. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt break down their immediate thoughts about Adrian Martinez's departure, the college football coaching carousel and the uncertainty surrounding Nebraska's offensive coaches. Grant and Landon close the show by predicting the Power Five conference championship games.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 13: A fitting finale
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
-
-
- Comments
Grant Hansen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recent Stories
Trending Stories
-
REVIEW: ‘Colin in Black & White’ shows Colin Kaepernick’s true colors
-
OPINION: Criminal history of Rittenhouse victims does not excuse killings
-
WIRT: Nebraska football’s final defeat fitting beginning to all-important offseason
-
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remake exceeds fan expectations
-
Chancellor Green announces spring 2022 COVID-19 policies
-
Chancellor Green defends anti-racism plan, acknowledges miscommunication
-
Nebraska Christmas Lights Show celebrates first year, aims to spread cheer
-
State senators call for Green’s resignation over anti-racism plan
-
Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez to enter transfer portal
-
Four takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s quadruple-overtime defeat to North Carolina State