Nebrasketball is back! This week, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt break down the Nebraska men's basketball team as the Huskers enter year three under head coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska football talk and another installment of "1, 2, NU" also feature in this week's episode.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 10: Nebrasketball's return
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
-
-
- Comments
Grant Hansen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recent Stories
Trending Stories
-
What to expect and how to prepare for a winter in Nebraska
-
What to watch for in Nebraska football’s matchup against Purdue
-
Purdue players to watch out for during Saturday’s showdown
-
Weekly crime log, Oct. 17-23
-
Frost leads replenished Nebraska football into critical Big Ten battle
-
Four takeaways from Nebraska basketball’s exhibition victory over Peru State
-
UNL, Lincoln mask mandate extended through Nov. 24
-
Hobbit doors bring ‘delight, discovery and fun’ to Love Library South
-
Wilderness Park’s three most haunted historical spots
-
Nebraska football looks to bust bye-week blues, slow Purdue’s pass-happy scheme on Saturday