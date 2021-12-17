In this special episode of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen is joined by assistant sports editor Martin Herz and multimedia editors Evan Dondlinger and Zekiel Williams to discuss the NCAA Division One Volleyball Championship, reactions from the semifinal matches and give their predictions about how the title game will go.
Scarlet Fever: Live from the Final Four
- Evan Dondlinger, Grant Hansen, Martin Herz and Zekiel Williams
