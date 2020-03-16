Jolie Peal: Hello, and welcome to The Daily Nebraskan’s weekly news podcast, where we take you through our top three stories of the week in case you missed them. I’m news reporter Jolie Peal, and this is Your Week on Campus.
First up, we’re talking about the results of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election. News reporter Zach Wendling and I wrote about how the Envision party won every position they ran for, including Roni Miller as president, Drew Harrahill as internal vice president and Saisha Adhikari as external vice president.
Adhikari said the first goals she wants to achieve while in office is increasing connections with students. She said, “What do you want us to see in this year, what do you want us to accomplish? What do you want us to work on?”
Although the Progress party lost the election, they plan to make a recognized student organization with the purpose of ensuring ASUN does what they should be doing. Oscar Canizales, who ran for internal vice president in the Progress party, said, “We wish [Envision] the best of luck and … we hope to be working with them in the future.”
Assistant news editor Luna Stephens wrote an article on the data from the election. She wrote that there was a 14% voter turnout, which is a decrease from the 2019 election’s voter turnout of 16%. A question that asked about a sustainable alternative to the balloon release at home Husker football games was supported by 61% of students. The creation of a peer-based warm line for non-emergency mental health situations passed with 66% of votes.
However, the constitutional amendment to elect president, internal vice president and external vice president [as a slate] needed a two-thirds majority to pass, which it did not receive. It only received 59% of yes votes, which was not enough for the two-thirds majority.
Next up, we are talking about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s response to the coronavirus. News reporter Zach Wendling wrote the story on Thursday breaking the news to the student body. He wrote that all classes have been cancelled for this next week, March 16-20, and after spring break, online classes will start on March 30.
Chancellor Ronnie Green advises faculty to use these next two weeks to transition their classes online. As an ending note, he said in a statement “Thank you for your continued patience as we lead through the tremendous amount of change occurring as a result of this global pandemic. With our incredible faculty, staff and students — I know we can shine through this.”
Lastly, we have an article, once again, by news reporter Zach Wendling about president of the University of Nebraska Ted Carter’s plan to offer up to 80 hours of emergency paid leave due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The paid leave covers anyone who is in self-quarantine need to provide for family members or for any other reason due to the pandemic. Part-time employees will receive a portion of their pay for the time they would usually work.
Carter encouraged everyone to look at the COVID-19 Task Force’s website, and he said, “Our bottom line is that no employee should find themselves at a disadvantage because of this global pandemic.”
Thank you to everyone for tuning in to this week’s podcast. Be sure to check out dailynebraskan.com for more on these stories and even more UNL news. Tune in next time, and enjoy Your Week on Campus.