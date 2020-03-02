Grace Gorenflo: Hello and welcome to The Daily Nebraskan’s weekly news podcast. Here we take you through our top three stories of the week in case you missed them. My name is Grace Gorenflo, assistant news editor, and this is Your Week on Campus.
First reporter Nathan Hawkins is here to give us the rundown on a UNL senior running for the Nebraska State Legislature. Nathan, who is Brodey Weber?
Nathan Hawkins: Brodey Weber is 22 years old, he is a major in political science and communication studies and, basically, Brodey is running for state legislature. The big thing about Brodey running for state legislature is, if he were to win, he would be the youngest state legislator in Nebraska history, which is a pretty big deal, especially because he is from our campus.
He believes he’s the most qualified candidate because he’s from the area, and he’s lived there his entire life. And he honestly feels like that gives him the edge over other candidates. He became politically active when he was only 12 years old when Sen. Ken Haar knocked on his door and asked him what he cared about. And that was kind of the jump start for his political career. So then he’s worked on political campaigns, such as Ken Haar’s campaign, and other political figures in order to get more political experience.
Something I found most interesting about Brodey’s story was that he’s 22; people would think that he wants a future in politics, he wants to be president one day or [a] congressman. But Brodey said to me that this was his dream job. His dream is to help the people of his community, and to make a difference so the people who he knows and who he cares about. And I think that’s pretty admirable because he’s so young and there’s so much he could do, yet he’s focusing on his community.
Gorenflo: Awesome. That’s such a cool story. Thank you, Nathan.
Hawkins: Thank you.
Gorenflo: Next, reporter Zach Wendling will tell us how Dear UNL, a student group advocating for improved policies surrounding sexual violence at UNL, officially became a recognized student organization. Zach?
Zach Wendling: Well, Grace, Dear UNL officially became “Dear UNL” in April of last year, and ever since the members have been advocating for accountability and transparency at UNL concerning sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
Now, the group has become an RSO to continue that mission without fear of retaliation from campus administrators and to better form a community for survivors and allies, according to Mar Lee, the president of the RSO.
Lee said it is important to have a community and to build these relationships to restore power to the survivors and continue to educate the UNL community. Students, Lee said, should know their rights and be able to take control of their experience.
At meetings, Lee said survivors can share their experiences, know they are not alone and can be there for one another to advocate to get the help and support each member needs.
Dear UNL will continue to advocate in these coming weeks, but now as an RSO.
Gorenflo: Awesome. Thank you, Zach.
Wendling: Thank you, Grace.
Gorenflo: Lastly, we’ll chat about reporter Carly Jahn’s story about The Big Event’s goals for its annual day of giving. The Big Event is a charitable organization dedicated to giving back to the Lincoln community, Carly writes. This year, she said, the group is focused on reaching its goal of 3,000 volunteers and bringing more awareness to the event, which will take place on Saturday, April 4.
At the time of publication, 500 people had signed up to volunteer, and registration ends March 13. According to the story, UNL and The Big Event are determined to receive the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, which would show evidence of UNL’s attempt to increase community engagement.
Gorenflo: Alright, thank you everyone for tuning in to this week’s podcast. Be sure to check out dailynebraskan.com for more on these stories and even more UNL news. Tune in next time and enjoy Your Week on Campus.