In this week's episode of In My Humble Opinion, Nick Finan, Emma Krab and Sydney Miller break down The New York Times' six imagined American political parties. Digressions include creating our own seventh party, Nick's beef with gun control laws and Pete Buttigieg's fluency in compassion.
In My Humble Opinion Season 2, Ep. 3: The Six Political Parties
- Nick Finan, Emma Krab, Sydney Miller
Nick Finan
Emma Krab
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
