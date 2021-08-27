Senior opinion editor Sydney Miller and opinion writers Brian Beach and Nick Finan are back for a second season of In My Humble Opinion, The Daily Nebraskan opinion podcast. This week, we're talking about the re-implementation of mask mandates, with some digressions about Hy-Vee workers and the inconvenient size of vaccine cards.
In My Humble Opinion Season 2 Ep. 1: Mask Mandates
- Brian Beach, Nick Finan, Sydney Miller
-
-
- Comments
Sydney Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Nick Finan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Brian Beach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
- Brian Beach, Nick Finan, Sydney Miller
-
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
‘Every day until they’re gone:’ Protesters surround FIJI after alleged sexual assault
-
UNLPD releases details on alleged FIJI sexual assault
-
Regent Jack Stark arrested for alleged witness tampering in sexual assault case
-
Second night of protests outside FIJI continues calls for change ‘until the letters come down’
-
FIJI house closed, chapter operations suspended during sexual assault investigation
-
UNL crime log, summer 2021
-
10 things to do in Lincoln for $10 or less
-
ITS investigating internet connectivity problems on first day of semester