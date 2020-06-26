In this episode of Campus Conversations, host Zach Wendling sits down with Pat Tetreault, the director of the LGBTQA+ Center and Women's Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to talk about Pride Month, the Stonewall Riots and how recent actions by the Supreme Court and federal government will impact the LGBTQA+ community, among other topics.
Even though the coronavirus hindered Pride Month celebrations this year, the intersectionality and connectedness within the LGBTQA+ community continues. In the end, everyone can look toward loving themselves, having pride and being happy, according to Tetreault.
