Junior film and new media majors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln worked on their junior projects during the 2019-20 academic year. Elijah Quinn, Rebecca Snowden and Mitch Francis, student directors of their projects, produced the content for their film in the fall and worked on post-production in the spring. Due to the university closing over concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiering of the films is postponed from the spring into the fall. Currently, the students are working to finalize their films before the end of the semester.

