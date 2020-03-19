One square at a time: Brotherhood through design
Fraternity brothers belonging to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Phi Delta Theta chapter gathered at their house on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to design a St. Patrick’s Day-themed stained glass exhibit. The fraternity which was the first on UNL’s campus has in recent years started a tradition involving members designing and creating pixel art to put in the house’s stairwell window. With each cardboard square and lines of duct tape, the brothers create a shamrock design to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Jack Butler and Jacob Day explain why this tradition is important to all the members of Phi Delta Theta.
Jackson Wilford
