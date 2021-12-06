In this episode of In My Humble Opinion, Brian Beach, Emma Krab and Sydney Miller talk about when the Christmas season officially starts and some of their family traditions.
In My Humble Opinion Season 2, Ep. 7: When To Deck The Halls
- Brian Beach, Emma Krab, Sydney Miller
-
-
- Comments
Brian Beach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Krab
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Trending Stories
-
REVIEW: ‘Colin in Black & White’ shows Colin Kaepernick’s true colors
-
Nebraska Christmas Lights Show celebrates first year, aims to spread cheer
-
OPINION: Criminal history of Rittenhouse victims does not excuse killings
-
Regents Pillen, Schafer, Kenney urge quick end to UNL’s anti-racism journey
-
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remake exceeds fan expectations
-
Chancellor Green announces spring 2022 COVID-19 policies
-
Week Three Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings
-
Chancellor Green defends anti-racism plan, acknowledges miscommunication
-
Four takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s quadruple-overtime defeat to North Carolina State
-
Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez to enter transfer portal