On this week's episode of In My Humble Opinion, Sydney Miller, Nick Finan, Brian Beach and Emma Krab discuss the Safer Community App, disincentives when it comes to COVID-19 testing, Zoom contingency plans and whether or not UNL should implement a vaccine mandate for the next semester. Digression include the Safer Community-savvy staff at Cather Dining Complex, Dr. Azima's Writing Center Theory Class and our mutual disdain for Canvas discussion posts.