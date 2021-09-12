On this week's episode of In My Humble Opinion, Sydney Miller, Nick Finan, Brian Beach and Emma Krab discuss the Safer Community App, disincentives when it comes to COVID-19 testing, Zoom contingency plans and whether or not UNL should implement a vaccine mandate for the next semester. Digression include the Safer Community-savvy staff at Cather Dining Complex, Dr. Azima's Writing Center Theory Class and our mutual disdain for Canvas discussion posts.
In My Humble Opinion Season 2, Ep. 2: COVID-19 Protocol on Campus
- Brian Beach, Nick Finan, Emma Krab, Sydney Miller
- Updated
- Updated
- Comments
Brian Beach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Nick Finan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Krab
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
- Austin Knippelmeir
- Updated
- Comments
- Scottie Spinazola
- Updated
- Comments
- Thomas Codo
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
Halsey explores themes of motherhood, femininity in symbolic new album
-
What to watch for in Nebraska’s matchup against Buffalo
-
COLUMN: My summer in rural Nebraska
-
UNL faces lawsuit from former lecturer
-
‘Every day until they’re gone:’ Protesters surround FIJI after alleged sexual assault
-
Nebraska football prepares for Buffalo team that ‘knows how to win’
-
WIRT: Frost, Huskers ‘guessed right’ in mistake-riddled domination of Buffalo
-
UNLPD releases details on alleged FIJI sexual assault
-
Weekly crime log, Aug. 29-Sept. 4
-
Nebraska setter Anni Evans personifies the heart of Husker volleyball