In this episode of In My Humble Opinion, co-hosts Nick Finan and Sydney Miller talk with assistant sports editor Jason Han about the election, fascism and who they think Hank Hill would have voted for.
In My Humble Opinion Ep. 2: American Fascism
Nick Finan
Sydney Miller
Jason Han
