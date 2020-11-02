In the premiere episode of “In My Humble Opinion,” co-hosts Nick Finan and Sydney Miller talk with their fellow opinion writers Emma Krab and Brian Beach about protests, gerrymandering, the Supreme Court and the potential for civil unrest following the election.
In My Humble Opinion Ep. 1 - Civil Unrest
Nick Finan
Sydney Miller
Emma Krab
Brian Beach
