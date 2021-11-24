In this weeks episode of Husker Hot Takes, senior sports editor Landon Wirt is joined by Husker Hot Takes producer and senior multimedia editor Zekiel Williams to preview the upcoming Black Friday game against Iowa, and to reflect on their time covering Nebraska Football.
Husker Hot Takes Episode Six: Black Friday Showdown
- Analysis by Landon Wirt and Zekiel Williams
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
