The Daily Nebraskan's Husker Hot Takes is back this week with senior sports editor Landon Wirt as he is joined by senior opinion editor Sydney Miller to discuss the very eventful bye week the Nebraska Football program has had. Miller also gives their very profound hot take: Nebraska needs to win more games so they can get more free Runza.
Husker Hot Takes Episode Four: What a Bye Week
- Analysis by Sydney Miller and Landon Wirt Multimedia by Nandini Rainikindi and Zekiel Williams
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Nandini Rainikindi
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
