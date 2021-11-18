In the newest episode of Husker Hot Takes, senior sports editor Landon Wirt is joined by The Daily Nebraskan's Editor-in-Chief David Berman to talk all things Nebraska football, and to preview the upcoming matchup against Wisconsin.
Husker Hot Takes Episode Five: The one about Wisconsin
- Analysis by David Berman and Landon Wirt, Multimedia by Zekiel Williams
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
David Berman
Editor-in-Chief
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
