In the this weeks episode of The Daily Nebraskan's Husker Hot Takes, senior sports editor Landon Wirt is joined by senior news reporter Chad Mays to discuss Nebraska's loss against Purdue and the upcoming game against Ohio State.
Husker Hot Takes Ep. Three: Ohio State
- Analysis by Chad Mays and Landon Wirt, Multimedia by Zekiel Williams
-
-
- Comments
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Chad Mays
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
- Analysis by Chad Mays and Landon Wirt, Multimedia by Zekiel Williams
-
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
Young Nebraska model’s journey walking runways of New York, Milan
-
WIRT: Nebraska football inching towards historic ineptitude after stunning loss
-
Sandoz Hall to remain closed through 2022-23 academic year
-
Five takeaways from Nebraska’s loss to Purdue
-
Wilderness Park’s three most haunted historical spots
-
Nebraska football fails to overcome its mistakes again, falls 28-23 to Purdue
-
UNLPD investigating September incident between Black student and officer
-
Dude Perfect puts on magnificent show, highlights their talents and faith
-
CAROLLO: My personal journey into witchcraft with advice to new beginners
-
Position grades from Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue