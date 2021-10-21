In the this weeks episode of The Daily Nebraskan's Husker Hot Takes, senior sports editor Landon Wirt is joined by assistant multimedia editor Evan Dondlinger to reflect on Nebraska's loss to Minnesota, talk about about the program's first bye week since the start of the season, and the last four games of the season.
Husker Hot Takes Ep. 2: The Bye Week
- Analysis by Evan Dondlinger and Landon Wirt Multimedia by Zekiel Williams
Evan Dondlinger
Assistant Multimedia Editor/Film Critic
Followed notifications
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Followed notifications
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
