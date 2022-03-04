A University of Nebraska-Lincoln club, The Hope Venture, is relaunching this year, with a mission to bring hope to people around the world. With a fundraiser happening on March 5, 2022, their goal is to raise money to send goats to families in Kenya, which helps provide many essentials they need to survive. For more information head to https://thehopeventure.org
Bringing Hope to UNL and Around the World | The Hope Venture
Nandini Rainikindi
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Stories
-
Advance wins ASUN executive election, paves way to senate supermajority
-
Pastor Noah Hepler’s personal experience of LGBTQA+ and Christianity
-
Delta Upsilon Fraternity placed on four year probation
-
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love suspended, player Ashley Scoggin removed from the roster
-
UNL fraternity files lawsuit against university leaders
-
Three takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s first road win in over a year
-
ASUN executive candidates share final thoughts, clash online ahead of election results
-
OPINION: Invest in more sustainable fashion this spring
-
Nebraska football coaches and players give updates to open spring practice
-
Nintendo Direct expands on new games but leaves out much anticipated news