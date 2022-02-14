Napoleon Bonapart once said that music was the one thing that tells us that the human race is greater than we realize. The community that music creates can be found in every pocket of society, even among the tiny roads that intertwine Lincoln.
Even though the music industry has done a lot for artistic expression through the decades, the industry is not without flaws and controversies. The Me Too movement has made leaps and bounds in exposing the predatory and exclusionary behaviors of moguls in music, and while the music industry is slowly but surely becoming a safer and more inclusive space as a result of the movement, not all issues of the music industry are exclusive to big names in Hollywood. Both the highs and lows of the music industry can be witnessed within the relatively small platform that is the Lincoln music scene.
Emma Lyness, frontwoman of Emma Lyness and the Legumes, an independent artist and recent graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the music scene can be a great place of camaraderie and artistry. However, because it is so small, there can also be a sense of competition, exclusion and disrespect, especially towards women and artists who are part of marginalized communities.
“[The Lincoln music scene is] really small, almost nonexistent at this point, and there should be way more space for more diverse groups,” Lyness said. “As to why there isn’t more space, I think it’s deep rooted in sexism and discrimination and the fact that there’s really not very many women and non-binary folks making music, it’s mostly white-cis-het [cisgender-heterosexual] men.”
Lyness was first introduced to the Lincoln music scene back in 2015 by her bandmates, who had been established in the community before her time. While she says she has had a fairly amiable experience, there have still been attitudes and behaviors of others in the music scene that have been less than copacetic.
“I was playing in bars before I was of legal age to drink and so, of course, I experienced just like this bar scene and just weird passes made at me,” Lyness said. “Lots of people telling me they liked my set, but also that they thought I was attractive, instead of just telling me that they enjoyed the music.”
Marina Kushner, who is the drummer of Lyness’ band, has been involved with the local music community since she was 17 when she joined her first group, I Forgot to Love my Father. Since then, Kushner has established herself as an audio engineer and a prominent participant within the Lincoln music community. She said when she first started out, she had similar observations as Lyness when it came to concert-goers and others involved in the Lincoln music crowd.
“When I was 17, it [the music scene] was a lot sketchier than it is now,” Kushner said. “I think the culture in Lincoln has changed a lot. But there used to be specifically lots of house shows, where there were really messed up people around, and they were genuinely not well intended.”
Kushner said at the time, grooming was an issue within certain parts of the local community. Grooming is defined as the intentional establishment of an emotional connection with a child with the intention to prepare the child for abuse, more often than not of a sexual nature.
“There were like, 30-year-old men that would literally groom and really pursue high schoolers, literal high schoolers, knowing they're high schoolers,” Kushner said. “That was really bad, but they weren't necessarily a huge part of the music scene either. It was like there were pockets like that.”
As time went on and Kushner became more and more outspoken and involved in the community, and while predatory behavior became less noticeable, other behaviors from colleagues became prominent, especially as Kushner built herself up as an experienced audio engineer for local venues.
“When I was a post-high school, early 20s person, there was less sexual harrassment and more just like disrespect or just more of people talking down to me or assuming I didn't know what I was doing,” Kushner said.
According to Kushner, a big problem within the Lincoln music community is a lack of diversity and inclusion. When a space is so small, and that space seems to be dominated by a certain demographic of people, she says that that lack of space leaves very little room for more diverse artists and groups.
“There haven't been tons of female musicians or non-men musicians, generally, in Lincoln,” Kushner said. “If I wanted to book a show right now that showcases mostly non-males currently in Lincoln that is a big challenge.”
Kushner said that throughout her time as an audio engineer she had multiple experiences in which less experienced engineers were given more opportunities and higher pay while she was passed over for opportunities despite her extensive experience and skillset.
“I was not prioritized based on skill, I was qualified for jobs that I was not offered,” Kushner said. “I'm not saying it's because I was a woman, but I don't really know why else that would happen.”
Despite the flaws within the local music scene, Sophia Spire, a senior elementary education and special education K-6 major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said when she first started out as a frontwoman for the band PEACHIE she was met with a lot of support. Even with this support, Spire said there was still a lot of pressure to succeed as a band fronted by a woman.
“I didn’t have much experience at this at all before starting PEACHIE, I have been singing for a long time, and I did choir all throughout school, but being the frontwoman of a band is very different, and it was something I definitely had to adjust to,” Spire said. “I feel very lucky because I feel like my bandmates are my friends and everyone that I've got around me at all my shows are always really supportive. But I still hear horror stories every once in a while of not-so-great experiences.”
Spire said in her experience, the best way to combat feelings of competition, exclusion and unsafe situations in the music scene is to simply look out for each other. She said people in the community need to have each others’ backs and make sure that everyone, whether it’s an audience member, an artist or staff at a venue, is feeling safe and having a fun time.
“Although I haven't had any bad experiences yet, I feel like my experience adds to my point of how important it is to be there for your friends,” Spire said. “When you’re going out and enjoying the music scene just look out for each other because I think there is a lot to enjoy and you want to enjoy it with people around you that you feel safe around.”
Kushner, Lyness and Spire also had multiple suggestions for how the music scene could evolve to be more inclusive and safer. Some of their suggestions include opening more DIY spaces for safely executed house shows and pursuing alternative venues that aren’t typical bars. Above all else, Lyness said that the most helpful thing that could be done is simply holding established bands and venues responsible in reaching out to more diverse artists and elevating them just as previously established acts had been.
“I think that venues reaching out to bands that are not all cis white men or led by cis white men is actually a way to make it [the music scene] safer and obviously more inclusive,” Lyness said. “I think having more people that are not cis white men playing music makes it safer, and I think that bands who are all cis-white men should be asking other bands to play with them that are not cis white men.”
According to Kushner, Lyness and Spire, the most important aspect of creating a good community of artists and people who appreciate the arts partially falls on both the artists and audiences. While Lyness said that bands of privilege have a responsibility to help more marginalized bands, audiences can also help by coming to shows, paying the cover charge and elevating the work, sweat and tears that local musicians have been putting into their work for years.
“Having people go to a show to actually enjoy the music and support the artist, that's huge. Actually going for the music, listening to the music and just enjoying it is really what it's all about for us. Go ahead, come to shows just make sure you bring your ear plugs,” Lyness said.