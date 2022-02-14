It is estimated that one in every 250 adults in the United States identify as transgender, according to a 2017 article in the American Journal of Public Health, and this number is growing. With a total enrollment of over 24,000 students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the university is home to dozens of transgender students who may be seeking treatment in the form of gender-affirming hormone therapy.
UNL students who wish to begin hormone therapy can find multiple resources to support their transition on campus, from the LGBTQA+ Center to the University Health Center’s transgender care options.
Hormone therapy — also called hormone replacement therapy, HRT or gender-affirming hormones — is a medication that can fundamentally change the bodies and lives of transgender individuals. HRT introduces more testosterone into the endocrine systems of transgender men and more estrogen into the systems of transgender women to redistribute body fat, change the growth pattern of body hair and otherwise develop the secondary sex characteristics associated with the patient’s gender. By creating these sex characteristics, gender-affirming hormones can help alleviate gender dysphoria and make a person feel more at home in their body.
Pat Tetreault, the director of the LGBTQA+ Center and Women’s Center, said a person would consider beginning gender-affirming hormone therapy if they felt their physical appearance didn’t fit their gender identity.
“When somebody’s gender identity doesn’t match the sex they were assigned at birth and they would like to bring their body more into alignment with how they identify, then HRT is one of those things that they can consider doing that may be helpful for them,” Tetreault said. “At the college level, it probably would be HRT, but prior to college, probably the most likely thing would be hormone blockers rather than actual HRT therapy.”
Hormone blockers can help put a pause on puberty in younger patients until they’re ready to begin their transition away from their gender assigned at birth, according to Tetreault. They also help ease the beginning of a transition, as there will be fewer unwanted secondary sex characteristics present that would need to be altered with hormones or surgery.
When students come to the LGBTQA+ Center asking about gender-affirming hormones, Tetreault will first direct them to either Planned Parenthood or the University Health Center.
“Especially if they have paid fees, using the health center makes a lot of sense,” Tetreault said. “If the health center is not where they want to go, then Planned Parenthood is also an option, although, I don’t know if this has changed or not, but in the past that was one service that was not provided on a sliding scale fee. There are providers in the community that will also do HRT, but that’s going to require probably having health insurance.”
Planned Parenthood does now offer gender-affirming hormone therapy on a sliding scale. A Planned Parenthood representative said the cost could be between $133 and $369 with the possibility of funding and a Community Care discount for uninsured patients.
If a student chooses to go to the University Health Center for medical help with their transition, they’ll likely meet with Jean Amoura, a University of Nebraska Medical Center graduate who specializes in transgender care.
“I had the good fortune of having a trans female patient reach out to the clinic a couple years into my practice,” Amoura said. “She lived in central Nebraska and could not find anyone who could help her. I had no experience in this kind of healthcare, but I thought I could get educated on it, and that’s what I did.”
Though her full-time practice is based in Omaha, Amoura said the University Health Center invited her to make the trip to Lincoln once a month after an influx of students inquired about transgender care. She comes to Lincoln on the second Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Amoura is responsible for the management of gender-affirming hormones at the University Health Center, though she needs to give community referrals for surgical procedures or fertility preservation. She said the University Health Center tries to stay updated on transgender care, reaching out to her when they encounter issues.
“The team of primary care providers and therapists and mental health providers at the university clinic have been on top of this from the very beginning,” Amoura said. “They’ve been very interested, very trans-friendly, so it’s a fantastic partnership because then I know that my patients who are seeing me for hormones can get whatever primary care needs met there because the providers are all quite knowledgeable.”
According to the University Health Center’s webpage on transgender care, a patient’s first appointment with Amoura would be mostly a talking visit where she and the patient would discuss medical history and the risks and benefits of gender-affirming hormones. A blood sample would also be taken to test kidney and liver function.
The second appointment would be a physical exam — this would not include a chest or pelvic exam — and more discussion of the blood test results. Amoura said if the results are normal, the patient is a good medical candidate and they understand the risks and benefits of hormones, the patient can then start medication.
“If that looks normal, then we start hormones,” Amoura said. “We go through a whole consent process, including talking about whether or not folks have thought about or want to freeze sperm or eggs before starting because there’s at least the potential for impacts on fertility.”
Amoura said visits with her are covered if the patient pays student fees, but the blood test and any medication may not be unless the patient is on an insurance plan.
“The student policy covers all aspects of gender affirmation, so that covers hormones and surgical affirmation as far as I know,” Amoura said. “That’s specifically for folks who have the student policy. However, even if a student was coming in and they were on their parents’ insurance still … the visit with me and the labs and everything is going to be covered. The meds may not be, but the meds are usually not very expensive.”
Ryan Sallans, a UNL alumnus and transgender speaker and author, said he was fearful about how gender-affirming hormones would change him and how his family would react, but it was worth it to him to help alleviate gender dysphoria.
“Being nervous is actually something that’s quite common,” Sallans said “When I got my first shot, it was like, ‘Who turned the lights on inside of me?’ Finally, I started to feel a chemical balance happening. So if you have that, that’s OK.”
Sallans also said listening to one’s body during the early stages of their medical transition is extremely important.
“If you actually begin hormone therapy and you’re not feeling better, if you’re feeling further confused or just wondering if this was a right step, you can always decide to get off, revisit your thoughts and feelings,” Sallans said. “And if you decide, ‘Actually, no, I do want to move forward,’ you can get back on again. The most important thing is listening to your body and being patient.”
Sallans said it’s important to remember that hormones work slowly, and it’s common for doctors to begin patients on a low dose before moving up, so patience is key.
“We want everything to happen today,” he said. “We don’t want to feel uncomfortable. We don’t want to be misgendered. We don’t want this or that. This is part of a transition. Transitions are not easy and there’s going to be really uncomfortable spaces, but that’s OK.”
While gender-affirming hormones can help transgender people feel more comfortable in their bodies, Sallans said prospective patients shouldn’t rely on them to fix anything, and that seeking mental health services can also be beneficial.
“I don’t want people thinking that surgeries and hormones are going to be the cure-all for their emotional pain because it’s not,” Sallans said.
He also said communicating openly with a healthcare provider is the best way to ensure a transition that one is happy with.
“If you start recognizing that your mood is changing in a way that’s not comfortable for you, if your energy levels are getting shifted to where they’re very low, reach out to your provider and talk to them,” Sallans said.
On campus, Tetreault said the University Health Clinic has helped the LGBTQA+ Center and LGBTQA+ students and faculty by expanding their services and becoming educated on a more inclusive approach to care.
“Once we knew the trans care clinic was going to happen, we did a couple meet and greets with [Amoura],” Tetreault said. “It was a number of years ago, back at a time when I was the only professional at the LGBTQA+ Center. It was nice to have somebody come in and know the language and be really open and knowledgeable.”