This article was originally published in the November 2021 Sexual Health and Safety issue of The DN.
College campuses can be hubs for misinformation when it comes to sexual health. Experts around Lincoln aim to educate students when it comes to common issues that arise with sexual activity.
Pat Tetreault, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women's Center and LGBTQA+ Center, and Bethany Berg, a University Health Center physician assistant, are a couple people on campus who are working to educate the student body. Sarah Cada, a Bryan Health obstetrician and gynecologist, and Christina Ryan, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department sexual health clinic community resource specialist, are educated resource providers in the Lincoln area.
All four provided information to quell some of the more common sexual health myths.
MYTH: Condoms prevent all sexually transmitted infections
All experts agreed this myth is clearly false. Not only do condoms not prevent all infections, but they can also be subject to errors — such as breaking — that can make them ineffective.
“Condoms are more risk reduction, though they do help prevent transmission of many sexually transmitted infections,” Tetreault said. “But some STIs are actually transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, so if they have any symptoms, no matter how small, and they are not covered by the condom, then that would be an exposure.”
Cada fortified this answer by discussing infections that are not prevented by condom use.
“Condoms won’t necessarily prevent herpes and warts, and then condoms can break,” Cada said. “Really, I tell people the only way to totally avoid [sexually transmitted diseases] and STIs is to only have sex with virgins. Otherwise, if somebody had one partner, then you could get exposed to something.”
While there is no perfect method to avoiding STIs while being sexually active, all experts agreed that having sex with trusted partners and getting regular health checks can help preserve your health.
MYTH: I don’t sleep around, so I don’t need to worry about my sexual health
Sex does not require multiple partners to put your health in danger, according to Cada. The history of sexual partners isn’t always clear, and you can’t necessarily tell when your partner has an infection.
“If they only had one partner and that partner had multiple partners, then there’s the possibility of them getting an STI from their partner,” Cada said. “In the age group of 25 and below, they recommend doing STD testing at least once a year. It’s better to do it after each new encounter.”
Cada also recommends that people take available preventative measures. While most STIs have no vaccine, there are some that do.
“It’s best to get the Gardasil or HPV vaccine,” Cada said. “It decreases the rate of genital warts by 90% and cervical cancer by 90%.”
STIs are not only transmitted through penetrative sex. Cada has treated many people who have gotten HPV and herpes through genital contact. Because it can spread so easily, Cada urged students to take their health seriously and get frequent sexual health checks.
MYTH: The morning-after pill is always successful
While Plan B is often marketed as a quick fix, its effectiveness is contingent on many factors. First, timing comes into play.
“It is recommended for Plan B to be taken within 72 hours of the sexual contact, but it’s most effective in the first 24 hours,” Berg said. “So in the first 24 hours after sex, it’s 95% effective, but then in the next 48-72 hours, it goes down to 61%.”
Not only does time reduce the success rate of the pill, but other factors, like weight and menstrual cycle, also contribute.
“Something that a lot of women don’t know is that there are weight limitations, around 155 pounds,” Ryan said. “So if you’re someone who weighs above that, it may not be successful, so it’s best to consult your doctor when it comes to Plan B or aftercare.”
The morning-after pill is only for prevention of pregnancy, and is not helpful if the egg has already been fertilized, according to Berg.
Berg also noted that Plan B should be taken infrequently as a last resort.
“It should not be used as a form of contraception,” Berg said. “It really messes with your menstrual cycle and should not be used routinely.”
MYTH: Once you’ve been treated for an STI, you can not get it again
STIs are not always a one-time occurrence, according to Berg. Without safe sex practices, people can contract these illnesses many times.
While viral infections such as herpes and HIV have no cure, bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis can be cured with treatment.
“Once you get [bacterial STIs] you are treated, but you can get them again,” Berg said. “You don’t build up an immune response, so you can get them recurrently.”
Ryan emphasized the importance of knowing what behaviors put you at risk when having sexual contact. If you remain conscious of what actions caused an infection, you can be more aware of actions required to avoid a repeating case. She also noted that all types of sex come with risk of contracting a STI.
“Having unprotected anal or oral sex with someone whose status is unknown or can’t be verified is considered a risk,” Ryan said. “We’re seeing a lot of syphilis recipients in our clinic that have had it more than once. It comes down to understanding what it takes to protect oneself.”
MYTH: Condoms are only for penetrative sex
A common misconception comes when people associate condoms with penetrative sex between a man and a woman. Condoms are intended to reduce the risk of pregnancy and STIs, but there are many instances in which they can be used.
“Same-sex partners are also able to use condoms or dental dams and do things to also prevent STI transmission, even if pregnancy isn’t a concern,” Tetreault said.
Dental dams are a different form of STI protection that can be used for oral or anal-oral sex. Dental dams are latex or polyurethane sheets used between the mouth and vagina or anus during sex. It is important that all people are aware of their options when it comes to having safer sex, according to Tetreault.
Condoms can also be used with sex toys to ensure that there is no cross-contamination.
“The reality is a lot of STIs are transmitted by body fluids, and so you have to change out the condom or wash sex toys for each person,” Tetreault said.
MYTH: You can tell when a possible sexual partner has a sexually transmitted infection
STIs have a wide variety of symptoms. While, according to Tetreault, the media often portrays these infections to be noticeable rashes and lesions, that is not always the case.
“It is very common in both men and women to have no symptoms of an STI for both partners,” Berg said. “So a majority of people don’t know, you can have symptoms, but you don’t have to by any means.”
Some STIs typically don’t show symptoms on the body, such as HIV and HPV. These often produce mild symptoms and can go unnoticed in the carrier.
“With HIV, you can’t see that somebody has it,” Cada said. “Any blood-borne illnesses are not always able to be noticed.”
More well-known infections, such as herpes, can also go unnoticed. While herpes is typically associated with red bumps and white blisters, carriers do not have to have these symptoms. Lack of visible signs does not mean that an infection is not present.
“You can transmit, for example, herpes, even without a lesion being present,” Cada said. “People may not know that they have it and still be able to transmit it.”
MYTH: Some men can’t feel sex when wearing a condom
If a partner says this, they may not know how to properly use the contraceptive or simply prefer to not use condoms, according to Tetreault.
If a partner does not feel comfortable having sex without the use of a condom, Tetreault said they should not succumb to the pressure.
“It’s challenging because people have not always been equipped with the skills or even the knowledge to be able to stand up for themselves,” Tetreault said. “What it comes down to is recognizing that everybody has a responsibility to take care of themselves, and if you are with somebody who doesn’t care about you to help you do that, then I would suggest reconsidering whether or not you should have sex with that person.”
If the penetrative partner genuinely finds that condoms reduce the sensation, there are ways to avoid the issue without putting sexual safety at risk.
“I suggest trying different kinds of condoms and also making sure you know how to use them properly,” Tetreault said.