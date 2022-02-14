Sexually active students agree abstinence-only sex education has them turning to Netflix shows and the internet for answers.
When asked about their sex education experiences over Instagram DMs, a handful of UNL students said they saw the curriculum focus on shaming women for their sexuality, a focus on gender being a choice between male or female and telling students to choose abstinence overall. All while the school is left wondering how the curriculum fails when a teenager gets pregnant or STD rates go up.
Thirty states in the United States require sex education. However, according to the nonprofit Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States’ website, Nebraska is not one of those states. If any sex ed is taught at all, there are no standards or requirements besides making sure abstinence is leaned on.
“Sex education is not currently mandated in Nebraska, and schools that choose to teach sex education must emphasize abstinence,” the site reads. “Because Nebraska schools are not required to provide sex education to students, school districts are left to decide what type of sex education — if any at all — they provide to youth.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the issue of sex education last June, and again in September when the Nebraska Department of Education was trying to propose teaching “radical sex education material.”
“The draft health education standards were politicized and contained non-scientific concepts,” said Ricketts in his September statement. “The State Board of Education was right to postpone them, however, the battle over what our kids should be taught in schools is not over. The State Board of Education could bring these controversial standards back at any time.”
According to Omaha Women’s Fund research and policy director Tiffany Seibert Joekel, the education standards being proposed, even if added to learning material, would not be required material.
“Providing a comprehensive health education framework helps students navigate sexual development, protect their health and safety and plan for their futures,” Joekel said in an email.
Joekel added instead of receiving sex education, students experience bullying, sexual abuse or risk contracting sexually transmitted infections or other adverse effects of uneducated sex.
In another press release in September, Ricketts encouraged parents to review the proposed framework and see if it aligned with family values.
Pat Tetreault, director of the LGBTQA+ Center and Women’s Center, has taught sex education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 15 years and continues to assist in offering resources for UNL students. She said in her experience with students and parents, parents are not usually medically accurate or gender-inclusive when teaching their children sex education. She also noted that if schools teach sex education, there is a heavy emphasis on abstinence-only education.
“I don't know why people think that ignorance is a good way to go, but it is one way to try to control people,” Tetreault said. “If you don't give people information and you don't give them skills and you don't give them resources, then when something bad happens you can go, ‘See I told you something bad was gonna happen.’”
Abstinence-only sex ed is dangerous and ineffective because it misinforms children and teenagers about the reality of sex, according to Joekel. If parents and teachers continue to teach what they learned as children, students will lose faith and continue to be at risk of unprotected and unwanted sex, Joekel explained.
“Our education system has failed to provide parents and grandparents and great-grandparents with comprehensive sex education,” Joekel said in an email. “This leaves our society vulnerable to a lack of open and honest conversations between generations and fails to provide young people with the information they need to lead healthy lives.”
Ricketts said in his June statement that first graders would be taught about gender identity, fifth graders taught the spectrum of gender identity and 12-year-olds taught about anal and oral sex.
“Many kids that age haven’t yet reached puberty,” Ricketts said. “This material not only sexualizes our kids, it goes far beyond basic biological facts about reproduction and clearly crosses the boundary of what’s appropriate to discuss in the classroom.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are most often familiar with their gender identity by age four. Education and training manager Lisa Schulze from Omaha Women’s Fund wrote in an email that sex education is most effective when gender is addressed at an early age and includes the possibility of any gender identity. Without including all possible identities, people feel out of place and discluded.
Freedom from violence project director from Omaha Women’s Fund Christon MacTaggart said in an email that when students feel out of place, they are at a larger risk of experiencing sexual violence.
“In Nebraska, LGBTQ+ students experience sexual violence at a much higher rate, 38.2%, compared to 9.7% of heterosexual students,” MacTaggart wrote.
She added sexual violence is usually related to power. People who are sexually assaulted often feel shame because of what school teaches them, MacTaggart said in the email.
She wrote, “For sexual violence survivors that were not taught about consent or only taught to not engage in sex, it often increases that shame and stigma for them and prevents them from reaching out after they were harmed.”
Tetreault said she thinks inclusive and age-appropriate sex ed could decrease sexual assault and interpersonal violence because it teaches respect and understanding of other people’s bodies.
“If you feel like you have to persuade somebody to have sex with you, that's your clue that they don't want to have sex with you,” she said. “But we live in a culture where convincing people of stuff, that's considered a skill.”
The internet, according to Schulze, can seem helpful but sometimes puts forth deceptive sex education information. When students come home from sex education with questions and don’t feel they will get their answers from the teachers brought in, Schulze has some websites she recommends and said are trustworthy.
Every family is different in the ways they are structured and what they teach their children, Schulze said in the email. Students should grow up understanding everybody is different in the way that they grow and how they look throughout life.
“When we understand the range of diversity in our world, we are better equipped to not ‘other’ and shame differences,” Schulze said. “This understanding has implications beyond romantic relationships, it’s how we can navigate the world with an appreciation of our diversity. When we limit the information given to young people, we limit their understanding.”