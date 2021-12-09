As bars and clubs slowly reopen, it’s time to become more aware of issues that have plagued not just the Lincoln night scene, but everywhere. According to the Association of American Universities, 25.9% of undergraduate women will experience some sort of sexual assault or misconduct during their time at college, while a rate 6.8% of undergraduate men will report sexual assault or misconduct during their time at college.
It is important to be aware of the risks when going out late at night. Awareness of dangerous situations, such as date rape and human trafficking, can protect you and the people around you.
A study from the American Psychology Association showed that one in 13 students have suspected or knew their drink had been drugged. The use of date rape drugs, also known as roofying or spiking a drink, is to overpower a victim or to make the victim not remember an assault, according to the Office on Women’s Health.
Common drugs used, according to the Office on Women’s Health, include flunitrazepam, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, gamma-butyrolactone and ketamine. Symptoms to look for often include being dizzy, feeling nauseous, slurring words, not being able to control your body, being confused, passing out and not remembering what happened the next day. The effects of these drugs can be heightened when mixed with alcohol.
In an interview with NYLON, Kate Rowland, a professor at Rush Copley Medical Center, said, "Rohypnol [flunitrazepam] wears off after about 12 hours, and people should stay around friends or family they trust until they are sure the drug is out of their system."
With drugs that may take some time getting out of your system, it is important to seek medical help to ensure a quick recovery in a trusted environment. Medical facilities in Lincoln include Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Rowland also said, "If you are drugged and are somewhere safe, with people you trust, they will be your eyes, ears and brain while you are drugged, and they can keep you safe or seek care for you until the drug wears off.”
While date rape is an important issue to look out for when going out, human trafficking is another instance to be aware of at night. Human trafficking can happen at any moment and anywhere. Knowing what is going on around you can help prevent the chance of that happening.
The Forsythe Family Program on Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs offers multiple events for students who want to get involved with all human rights. Courtney Hillebrecht, the director of the HRHA, has helped put together the UNL Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative. This virtual summit explains human trafficking, how to be aware of it and many other issues that are involved with human trafficking, and it can still be watched online.
“A lot of trafficking that happens in Nebraska is forced labor,” Hillebrecht said. “So there’s sex trafficking and labor trafficking.”
Labor trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, is forced labor that is often tied to debt and modern day slavery. Sex trafficking, according to the hotline, is commercial sex acts where manipulation is often used to keep the victim involved for somebody else’s profit.
“Human trafficking really preys on vulnerability,” Hillebrecht said. “So we often see women and girls from minoritized communities being human trafficked, more often than their white counterparts.”
Minoritized communities include people of color and the LGBTQA+ community. The Women's Center and the LGBTQA+ Center, run by Director Pat Tetreault, are both ways to not only gather information about these issues, but also be involved and share experiences.
“The LGBTQA+ community, like it is for a lot of other health issues, has higher victimization rates,” Tetreault said. “The data can be hard to interpret because of the lack of accurate identification of identities.”
Taking a self-defense class is another opportunity to help hinder human trafficking. It teaches anyone how to have an upper hand when you might need to physically fight back, according to the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence. The women’s self-defense class offered by the YMCA and the Swanson’s Martial Arts group self-defense workshop are some local resources.
There are opportunities to prevent human trafficking and organizations that are involved with spreading awareness. Voices of Hope aims to help victims and bring awareness. On campus the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education works more directly with University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and is accepting volunteers.
“Things that we, as a community, can do to curb human trafficking is awareness,” Hillebrecht said. “So that high school teachers, students and middle school teachers know what grooming might look like and know what is appropriate or inappropriate online behavior, know what those risk factors are.”