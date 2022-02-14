In the 19th century, the invention of the photograph and eventually motion pictures signaled a new era in technological visual representations. Along with the major societal advancements at the time, such as industrialization and economic boom, the newfound opportunities for photography and motion pictures also transcended into the private and provocative representation of sexual activity that has become the post-modern porn industry.
According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, pornography as a word derives from the Greek word “porni,”which translated to prostitute, and “graphein”,meaning “to write.” The term originated to mean works of writing that detailed the lives of classical prostitutes, and these writings were far from the only ancient visual representations of sex acts. However, through the centuries, from the “Kama Sutra” to roaring 20s erotic cinemas to Playboy magazine and all the way to the post-modern website Pornhub, pornography has mutated from a popularly enjoyed visual representation of intimacy to many young people’s only form of sex education.
Connie Lofgreen, a certified sexual addiction therapist and a practicing marriage and family therapist, said that due to the lack of comprehensive sexual education, young people turn to the internet to find answers about sex and their body’s development.
“Children deserve straightforward, honest education about sex and healthy relationships, and those curriculums are available to us,” Lofgreen said. “We shouldn’t be such a sexphobic culture that we can’t provide that information, and what happens is our children go looking for it online and they find that information in the worst possible ways.”
According to Lofgreen, pornography can become harmful to developing minds when it is used as a tool to self-sooth or as a manual on sex education. She said that because comprehensive sexual education isn’t easily available to most children in the U.S., many use porn as a representation of what healthy, consensual sex is even when that isn’t always what is portrayed in pornography.
“We’re sexually abusing children by not giving them good education,” Lofgreen said. “So we see shame, rage, unworthiness all acted out in this pornography. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter how many times you act out with pornography. It's not going to make you feel better when it's the only healthy connected relationship that can meet those needs at that time of development.”
Lofgreen said that engaging with porn at an early age without adequate education on healthy sex affects the pleasure aspects of the brain. Serotonin and dopamine are released, and like many activities and substances that stimulate these neurological centers, watching porn can, at times, become like an addiction.
“It really creates some really powerful brain chemistry, which some people learn to use like a drug. This is especially true for children who might be neglected or abused; they might gravitate towards something that is soothing,” Lofgreen said. “If they're exposed to pornography at an early age, they can learn to masturbate and learn to watch pornography and fantasize. Of course, it's not age-appropriate, but just like when children are exposed to alcohol or other drugs, they can learn to use this drug to self-soothe.”
Dena Abbott, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and licensed psychologist, said another problem with the early consumption of free unethical internet porn can be that it gives unrealistic expectations of what sex is.
“In that type of pornography, we often don't see the process of communication about sex, of consent, negotiating what feels pleasurable and what people are open to and what they're not,” Abbott said. “That component of sex is typically missing; it just doesn't teach you to have sex well.”
Abbott also said that the danger in using unethically made porn as a form of sex education is that more often than not, consensual sex is not what is depicted within pornography. Because violence is typically a part of these kinds of pornography, it poses a threat to people’s perception of what safe and healthy sex is with a person.
“The other real danger is that most of that free, equally-accessible porn, or much of it, intentionally depicts non-consensual acts, sexual assault and rape,” Abbot said. “So if you are a young person and you're getting your sex education from watching pornography, that's incredibly dangerous to look and see sexual assault and rape and classify that as sex when it is not.”
According to Planned Parenthood, the most common form of sexual education offered in public schools in the United States is abstinence-only forms of sex education. Abstinence-only forms of sex education are defined as a form of education in which teenagers are taught that abstinence until marriage is the only moral form of sexual expression. This means that forms of contraception, themes associated with consent and pleasure as well as sex for people identifying as part of the LGBTQ community are completely left out of the bulk of discussions concerning sex and young people.
“We already know that abstinence-only until marriage forms of sex education are not effective,” Abbot said “There is tons of scholarship at this point that proves that it doesn't delay intercourse. It doesn't decrease the number of sexual partners, it doesn't prevent pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections.”
Abbot said that along with the fact that abstinence-only forms of sex education do nothing to prevent young people from engaging with sex, it also reduces sex to an overly simplified activity that results in reproduction, which she said glosses over the more complex and inclusive aspects of sex.
“[Abstinence only sex ed] also tends to position sex as purely for the purpose of reproduction and purely heteronormative,” Abbot said, “So you know, there's the danger. It doesn't communicate people how to have safer sex; it just increases the chance that folks will engage in sex that is risky.”
Abbott said that if we want to protect people’s sexual health, we need to start giving them the tools early on, including discussing safe forms of sex and all of the nuances surrounding sex like pleasure and queer sex.
“Even in comprehensive sex programs, we rarely talk about how sex can be fun,” Abbot said. “You don't teach people how to know what feels pleasurable to them. We don't teach them about intimacy, and that it can feel incredibly sexy to feel incredibly connected and help us to feel close to people.”
Both Abbott and Lofgreen agreed that while early exposure to pornography can be dangerous without adequate information, there are ways to engage with ethical pornography that depict healthier kinds of sex.
“There are ethical pornography services to which people can subscribe. One problem is that they cost a lot more than the free stuff we can get on the internet or Pornhub, but there are ethical services,” Abbott said. “What's great about those is that we know that people are tested [for] STIs regularly, that they use safer sex practices, that everyone is compensated equitably and adequately for the labor that they're providing.”
Technology has come a long way from the still pictures of the early 19th century. As technology and society advance, both Abbott and Lofgreen said that it’s important for us as a society to provide children and young people the best education possible, even when it comes to sex. Otherwise, we risk spreading unsafe messages to young people about what a healthy relationship and sexual engagement are.
“We can talk about sexual feelings being normal. We can talk about attraction, we can talk about sexual arousal. I talk with my clients about being safe and being respectful of their own bodies,” Lofgreen said. “These feelings are biological, just like we teach children how to eat healthy, we need to teach children about sex and that they can choose to say yes or to say no.”