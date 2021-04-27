Although the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been working around the limitations brought on by COVID-19, students feel a loss of connection with their campus community.
Tanmayee Chengalasetty, a first-year professional law student, said first-year law students aren’t able to develop friendships within their class, which is an essential aspect of learning.
“Think of it like middle school,” Chengalasetty said. “In a way, you take those classes with all those 130 students. Everyone has the same classes all day from 8 a.m. until when classes end, so you naturally build a sense of camaraderie. With COVID, a lot of bonding has been removed.”
Chengalasetty said classes have been split into two sections: group one and group two. She is in group two, and had the opportunity to meet around 65 people, but she said she hasn’t interacted with anyone from group one, a whole half of her class.
“It’s really difficult to create bonds over Zoom, and it’s sad because many people are struggling right now,” Chengalasetty said. “We also need these conversations to help us as we move forward, especially into our third year where we start practice together.”
Chengalasetty said professors are trying to provide a sense of normalcy through socially distant events. Though adapting to a Zoom class structure has been difficult, she said professors have been flexible with their schedules to help students feel supported.
The pandemic also hindered the creation of vital connections for students. Music majors in particular understand the need for in-person connections and the damage COVID-19 caused on the community aspect of college life.
India Enter, a junior music major in cello performance, said interaction is a key factor in rehearsals. Regulations, such as 30-minute practices followed by a 30-minute break to ventilate rooms before entering again, have caused many changes in the ambiance of class.
“With the shortened times, we’re more focused on only learning music. I missed the small things, like even just sharing a stand with someone else and looking at each other playing,” Enter said. “That blend in the orchestra is kind of gone now.”
Enter said orchestras last semester had only one performance, as opposed to the usual amount of two. She also said the type of music they learned this year required just band or string instruments, due to social distancing measures that would not permit larger ensembles.
“These performances are monumental events, but it’s sad because students can’t perform in person in front of their friends and families,” Enter said. “People have found creative ways with recording performances, but the recordings don’t truly show the music quality.”
Enter said that teachers have been flexible with Zoom meetings during office hours and offer some in-person lessons, but she misses the casual conversations and the culture that created a richer experience.
“I am impressed by how they still found meaningful ways for us to learn and connect, but some physical barriers are still present, and the benefits they have to our community are irreplaceable,” Enter said.
Besides communities in classes and departments, the communities for students in similar majors have changed drastically, losing a lot of the interconnectivity that students normally have within these spaces.
Carter Condit, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, is a mentor for the Engineering to Change the World learning community in Sandoz Hall. This year, he said students had to take initiative in order to form relationships.
“Our budget was almost used entirely last year because we had field trips, we got to build robots, go rock climbing and do so much more,” Condit said. “This year, scaling back events put a damper on how the community formed. The only reason why our [learning community] worked was because students left their doors open and put in efforts to meet people.”
Condit said the elongated winter break also disrupted the socialization aspect in learning communities. He said students were starting to grow closer as a community, but then the length of the break led to relationships being discontinued.
“We’ve had to make sacrifices to adapt, but students are still experiencing a broken class system through Zoom,” Condit said.
Minority populations on campus who rely on organizations that align with their identities have lost the ability to meet others in their community and strengthen their support network.
German Avila, the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services assistant program coordinator, said helping students navigate their resources has been difficult this year, so the office modified its programs.
“We transferred most of our programs onto a virtual platform, and we’ve tried to maintain that diversity awareness and social engagement as much as we can,” he said.
Programs like Dish It Up allow students to have an open dialogue about current events, pop culture and politics via Zoom. Avila said OASIS promoted Lunch and Learn, where virtual presentations provide students the opportunity to expand their network.
Even with the programs offered through Zoom or the live streams provided by OASIS on social media, Avila said there are certain groups of students particularly affected, and now these students cannot connect with others who share the same struggles.
“The Latinx community has been impacted primarily for people who work in meat-packing plants. Asian Americans have experienced hate crimes and racism,” Avila said. “Overall, everyone is experiencing loneliness in some way.”
Chengalasetty said she is hoping everything can return to normal by next semester when classes are in person, especially for first-year law students.
“The law college has done their best to create a sense of normalcy, so even going through this experience without a sense of class unity, we’re all doing the best we can to make this year work,” Chengalasetty said. “We went the whole stretch without any breaks this semester, and we were going at full steam, so students are looking forward to in-person classes next year.”