This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
In the buildup to the fall 2020 collegiate athletics season, the predominant question at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was the feasibility of any athletic seasons. It wasn’t asked whether fans would be in attendance, as the answer seemed obvious at the time.
For the back half of 2020 and into early 2021, it stayed that way.
It was a given that no fans would be allowed in attendance, a sensible decision with the presence of COVID-19. For a full year in stadiums and on TV screens, most of the only people inside Nebraska stadiums were team and stadium staff, athletes, media and a selection of family members.
To an extent, the Big Ten was pessimistic on this issue. Though few protested the decision to limit attendance, the likes of Alabama had 20% capacity for football games last fall. Indeed, many Southeastern Conference and Big 12 schools saw similar attendance rules in place as the season grew closer.
Nebraska sports adjacent organizations had limited experiments with introducing fans back into stadiums. One of the most news-worthy was the announcement of a watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Nebraska’s football season-opening game against Ohio State on Oct. 24, 2020.
This, however, was swiftly canceled the next day in the face of backlash online.
The football season passed with no fans, and most of the other major sports on campus also saw extremely limited attendance last year. Husker volleyball and basketball were both played in near-empty arenas.
Yet, as 2021 rolled around, faith in the possibility of fan attendance was raised. One of the biggest signs of positive change was the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament held in Indianapolis in mid-March, where Penn State only narrowly beat Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team on March 10. This was done in front of a smattering of Nebraska fans in the 2021 iteration of the tournament.
Only a year prior, on the whirlwind night of March 11, 2020, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted COVID-19, and the NBA season was suspended. Only a few hours later, the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament was suspended as well — and, eventually, all sports worldwide. Nebraska basketball was one of the last teams to play a college basketball game in the 2019-2020 season, as the squad fought a late-night game against Indiana on March 11.
Only a few days after the conclusion of the 2021 tournament, Nebraska gave the green light on a plan to accept fans to sporting events. With approval from the conference, Husker fans could once again attend a game for the first time in just over a year.
On March 26, the Husker baseball team beat Minnesota at home 6-1, with 1,647 fans in attendance at Haymarket Park.
“It was a welcome sight to see the red in the stands and hear the cheers. For everything we’ve been through, it’s pretty awesome,” head coach Will Bolt said after the game. “Most everyone came here for the fans and atmosphere, and it was awesome to get the win today in our home opener.”
It was not a complete return to normalcy, but it was another aesthetic step toward something more normal. In the months after, the good news has mostly continued for the fans separated from their stadiums for months.
Another positive sign for the Husker faithful was that Memorial Stadium would be home once again to an event with fans — UNL announced on May 12 that country singer Garth Brooks would perform live and that fans could purchase tickets.
The Nebraska volleyball team then announced the Bob Devaney Sports Center would host 100% capacity, with the athletic department planning that all Nebraska fall sports would follow suit.
Given that no official word had been given for the other sports, the announcement came as one of the first signs that full 100% attendance was both a hope of the athletic department and a near-reality.
But on July 7, the announcement was made that for Nebraska’s Sept. 4 home game against Fordham, there would not only be fans in attendance, but the stadium would return to 100% capacity.
“I just miss the fans,” Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said on March 29 during spring practice. “Going through that year with no fans was rough. That’s part of what makes Nebraska special.”
Should things continue on course, Frost will be granted his wish.
During Big Red Blitz, a meet and greet for Husker fans by Husker sports coaches, UNL announced that Pinnacle Bank Arena, home of Nebraska’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, will hold 100% capacity for the following basketball season, according to Shamus McKnight, senior associate communications director for the athletic department.
Further information on mask protocols at Memorial Stadium, Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and other venues has not been given at this time. The university is not currently requiring masks on campus for vaccinated people.
Though the no-fans period in Husker athletics lasted nearly a full year to the day, the rich experience of attending Husker athletic events will be restored shortly.