COVID-19 changed many aspects of life for the average college student, and the arts scene on campus was no exception. Despite the closing down of local galleries and the ceasing of live, in-person music events, many artists and creators were still able to share their work. Works of physical art were hung in shop windows as a makeshift gallery walk, and local bands and musicians performed livestreamed concerts for the public.
Now, as life slowly but surely approaches a semblance of normalcy, many artists and creators within and around the UNL community are planning their in-person reintegration into the hallowed arts scene.
Two bands and an a cappella group go on the record
Adam Lesher, the musical director of the UNL a cappella group Pitch Please, said the pandemic allowed music groups to reevaluate new ways to express their music.
“I think, personally, that the time we had during the pandemic is ultimately going to help artists,” Lesher said. “We've just been given a lot of time to sit and think about what our next move is and use the time to create new music and new ideas.”
While Lesher was optimistic about the return of the arts to campus, there was concern with the financial and occupational complications that the pandemic created for everyone, including the art scene.
“I think it's a double-edged sword because it's not necessarily a negative thing that quarantine happened because artists were able to sit and think, and they were able to put out music and ideas,” Lesher said. “At the same time, money drives the arts in a lot of cases because that's how people make their living. So, if artists are having to go out and work for other things because they're not able to book shows, that definitely takes time away from the creative aspects of music making.”
Despite the financial implications that could affect artists moving forward, Lesher said he is hopeful for the future of both his musical group and other acts in town.
“We're just trying to make this next year centered around large groups of music supporters overall instead of a small group of Pitch Please supporters,” Lesher said. “I think that as we look at music down the line and as we kind of move farther away from the end of the pandemic, we will start to see a lot of music and shows that center more so around hope and connectivity between communities as well as general inclusivity.”
According to Lesher, Pitch Please was able to continue making music throughout the pandemic and has plans of releasing a streamable album next year.
“Releasing an album is something super humongous for us that we haven’t been able to do in the past five years, and we’re really excited for everything we have planned,” Lesher said.
For Lincoln’s indie punk band Hardly, the pandemic was a time for quiet brainstorming and collaboration.
In January 2020, Hardly consisted of only the lead singer Kolby Eisenmenger. But after COVID-19 hit, the pandemic gave Eisenmenger a chance to get away from his job at LeadBelly and focus on expanding his band. Eisenmenger reconnected with his old friends Austin Classen and Daniel Petersen, who are the lead guitarist and bassist, respectively, for Hardly. Then, while recording at Shallot Records, the trio met Quinn Vandyke-Ries, who became Hardly’s drummer.
“It was hardly a band until COVID,” Classen said.
The band played their first live show in May 2021, before mask restrictions were lifted in Lincoln. Since then, they’ve played one other show in Eisenmenger and Classen’s hometown in Humphrey, Nebraska. They have more shows planned for the coming year.
During the pandemic, Eisenmenger worked on a new way to write lyrics. He used to focus on detail rather than the whole picture and sometimes struggled with writer’s block.
“For me, I get kind of perfectionistic, and I want to do it a certain way and it feels like pounding at the same marble and chiseling away only small slivers of detail,” Eisenmenger said.
Eisenmenger used the pandemic to practice writing a block of lyrics and leaving them as is, versus his old way of writing where he would go back and overanalyze every detail.
“I pick one idea and run with it no matter how stupid it sounds,” Eisenmenger said. “I realize now that not everything I create has to be put out there.”
The Hardly crew said they are excited to see what awaits them in their future. They did a couple Facebook Live streams during the pandemic, but they prefer to jam out in real time.
“With livestreaming, you have to scroll through comments to get feedback, but up on stage you get reactions right away,” Eisenmenger said.
Classen agreed with Eisenmenger, noting that he prefers to play next to his bandmates and feel the energy in the room, something that doesn’t happen over a livestream.
“I feel good on stage,” Classen said. “I’m nervous an hour before a show, but then I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”
The whole band is vaccinated and ready to perform for their growing fan base.
Colten Welch, the songwriter and guitarist for the band PEACHIE, had similar views on the pandemic. PEACHIE, an indie-pop style band made up of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and alumni, performed songs live before COVID-19. While many bands switched to livestreams during the pandemic, PEACHIE didn’t have the proper equipment for recording or streaming music.
“We put on our best performance for the livestreams, but it just ended up sounding terrible because it was recorded through a phone microphone,” Welch said. “We just had no idea how to properly set things up.”
PEACHIE also played virtual shows through outlets like The Laundry Room, which is a livestreaming music venue in a basement. They had a lot more success performing there rather than Facebook Live as the Laundry Room Studio had all the proper equipment.
Other than a couple livestreams, the band didn’t get the chance to do much during the teeth of the pandemic.
“The pandemic put a pause on everything,” Welch said.
Much like Hardly, PEACHIE took time during the pandemic to reflect and quietly come up with new ideas, excited to get out of the whole germy mess.
“We’re releasing new merch, booking more gigs and just writing more songs together the rest of this year,” Welch said. “Our main goal for the future is to save up money and go in and record [music] professionally.”
The biggest lesson Welch learned from the pandemic was independence.
“I learned how to be OK being by myself,” Welch said.
PEACHIE is also entirely vaccinated and ready to wow audiences with their hypnotic indie tunes.
An art gallery owner and an artist paint post-lockdown picture
While musicians were able to use the pandemic as a time for reflection, Buck Kiechel, owner of Kiechel Fine Art, and Peggy Gomez, owner of Gomez Art Supply and a lead contributor to the Tugboat Gallery, explained the more somber effects of the global shutdown.
Gomez said despite the challenges COVID-19 created for everyone, creators used the time the pandemic provided to focus on their style and artistry.
“For us, very little has changed,” Gomez said. “We still came into work every day, but the thing was that some artists would come into the store and just be walking on air. They were so excited that they didn’t have to go to work, and they were able to produce a lot because they were able to have that time.”
According to Gomez, Tugboat Gallery, which is a non-commission gallery run by UNL alums that provides space for new and established artists alike, opened back up to the public Aug. 6.
“We get a really great mix of cool high school kids and older people at these openings,” Gomez said. “We really just have a great time at these openings, and there's a really great diversity of people, and we’re excited.”
Gomez said the reintegration of the arts on and around campus will be interesting because of the ways the pandemic changed the arts and the approach to the arts.
“Something we noticed a lot in the store throughout the pandemic was that a lot of artists would come and just dabble with various things like marbling or embroidery,” Gomez said. “Now that life is starting to look more normal, it’ll be interesting to see how the time and dabbling affects art as an expression and as a whole.”
Kiechel said he, along with the rest of the art world, struggled with dwindling customers. People were more interested in buying toilet paper than art, but non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, became popular again. NFTs are a digital trading card version of art — computer files that come with a proof of ownership that people pay millions of dollars to buy.
“The art market was very stagnant. There was really nothing coming in or going out,” Kiechel said. “There were no shows. Everything was going virtual. It was just a mess.”
With dwindling customers comes a lower income, and Kiechel had to sacrifice some of his favorite pieces to keep his art gallery afloat.
“How do you survive the pandemic as an art dealer?” Kiechel said. “You sell things you never want to sell.”
While the past year was dreary, Kiechel is ready to move on. He plans on having a NFT-style exhibit sometime in the future with the artist Michael Burton. Kiechel has worked with Burton on various other digital art endeavors, and he said the exhibit is going to be something no one would want to miss.
Kiechel had one last piece of advice for helping support galleries after the pandemic.
“Buy local art,” he said. “Support people that are still out there scrapping.”
The pandemic was a rough time for art gallery owners, musicians and everyone else in the entertainment industries. However, at the end of the day, artists are ready to take the next step in returning to some form of normalcy.
“We survived that sh*t, now it’s time to move on,” Kiechel said. “A year ago today I was worried I would be totally screwed. Luckily I only ended up being partially screwed. I learned some lessons and stayed resilient, and that’s all that matters.”