This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
The past year brought a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, an organization that aims to expose police violence and government biases structurally built into Black communities, following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and the rise in anti-Asian hate, including the killing of eight women — six of whom were of Asian descent — in Atlanta spas in March 2021. As the country continues to wrestle with the effects of racism, many organizations, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, have increased efforts to show awareness to the struggles of people of color and reckon with racism.
Faculty and staff have teamed up with administrators to increase diversity on campus, but students, like Meyri Ibrahim, a junior political science and journalism double major at UNL, want their voices to be heard by UNL’s administration as well.
In June 2020, 11 days after Floyd’s death, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the formation of UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity team, which consisted of six faculty and staff members. The team’s mission, according to its website, is “to emphasize inclusive excellence, enhance the student experience, increase our research and creative activity and engagement, and provide professional development and learning experiences for faculty, staff, and students.”
The six co-leaders are Lory J. Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna W. Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca, Sergio C. Wals and Colette Yellow Robe. Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker are guided on the Journey through the expertise from these co-leaders.
Though formed more than a year ago, the co-leaders have remained relatively quiet besides releasing statements against racism or violence in the nation. Statements were made in response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January and in solidarity with Asian American Pacific Islander communities after the Atlanta shootings. However, few details have been shared on recommendations to improve UNL with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Journey co-leaders declined to comment on the status of their work prior to publication.
The university is made up of mostly students, and Ibrahim feels that by not including a student representative, the co-leaders are missing a vital voice on their mission.
“All these institutions run for students, and the faculty on campus are there to teach students and to make students feel like they're welcome,” she said. “I feel like students should have a bigger place at the table for these conversations and these things. I also think it's really interesting that no students are on the council. That's leaving out an integral piece of our campus.”
Ibrahim said she has seen moments where the university tries to hide egregious racial incidents on campus. If she were not in her leadership positions — as a member of the Black Student Union and a senator in the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska — she knows she would not hear about a lot of announcements or behind-the-scenes news.
“I think about the fact that I'm involved on campus so much, and if I wasn't, I wouldn't know what's going on,” Ibrahim said.
She recalls an incident when a fraternity on East Campus stole Black Lives Matter signs out of yards in fall 2020, including those of faculty. The university decided to have the fraternity deal with the incident internally, rather than go through the Student Code of Conduct process.
“To say that it will be ‘dealt with internally’ means that we won't get to know if any disciplinary action had been taken again,” Ibrahim said. “So it just hurts Black students in the end because none of that work is really coming down to the students who don't know.”
Students outside of ASUN have also noticed this apparent lack of communication, including Tamayo Zhou, a master’s student studying educational administration who graduated in August. He said he thinks about his time at UNL and cannot describe how the university system supported his journey, instead thinking of his friends and program faculty members who were there for him.
“The university really needs to, in a way, open up its work to university students and actually listen to their different voices,” Zhou said. “Just because I noticed — for some departments and the offices here at UNL — they definitely lean onto the student government as a way to get student opinions. And that's not enough.”
Although the student government tries its best to speak for what students want, it does not cover each individual’s voice on campus, Zhou said.
Being a large university has lots of issues, and the actions of the university can appear different from the intention, Yi Xuen Tay, an educational administration graduate student, said.
According to Tay, institutes such as UNL were colonized and built for straight white men and continue to be built for them, so the university needs to decolonize. She also said the university needs to make sure they have safe spaces for all communities and to make sure there are other people with similar stories who can share their culture.
“Show vulnerability,” Tay said. “A part of decolonization is showing vulnerability and being vulnerable with your own anti-racism journey. I think that we would encourage a lot more students who may or may not have been exposed to the conversation to be able to be more open about their journey or see, ‘Oh, this is the campus leader of an institution, and they talk about this. What does my journey look like?’”
Students, although they see where the institution is now, probably have not seen how UNL dealt with these issues in the past, Derrick Gulley Jr., the program coordinator for the LGBTQA+ and Women’s Centers, said. He is one of many staff who has been able to see the progression most students might not have seen.
“One of the privileges that I've had being on campus for ... almost seven years is I have been able to see where we started and where we are now, and it’s been interesting to see,” Gulley said. “Part of my undergrad experience was the changing of administrations with the new chancellor. And there were, of course, some sweeping steps that took place once we had Chancellor Green on board.”
Gulley recalled how issues with LGBTQA+ rights, immigration and undocumented students came up, and he reflected on how much has changed for the better. While the co-leaders are focused on race, the aspect of combining the intersectionality of race, LGBTQA+ and other identity issues remains a question.
As a queer person of color, Gulley said he does not think it is a problem that the focus is not on those other identities or the intersection of such, as the Journey council was formed to address anti-racism and racial equity.
“The journey we really are on is to address the very real and specific needs of communities of color,” he said. “The work that they're doing is very important, but always, with whatever we do, there's room to grow.”
He said the co-leaders’ work may not be seen for another two years or so, and he explained that as one problem is addressed over time the university can add other tasks to its agenda.
“For us, it's two plus two equals four, simple, like it should be able to happen right away,” Gulley said. “But there's so much going on behind the scenes, to make all of those steps possible, to do the research, to do the work, to do the further education, to make sure that we're making the best decisions possible.”
The journey to anti-racism cannot be completed by a faculty committee alone, Ibrahim said, and it will take everyone in the campus community working together to achieve the desired outcome. While it seems there has been a team made for the purpose of fixing all of the racial hatred problems on campus, the responsibility does not lie on just them.
Tay said this journey must involve faculty, staff, students and administrators of all skin colors and walks of life to recognize their own anti-racism journeys. Tay and Ibrahim both said they see the most effort coming from the people who experience pain and trauma, but it is for everyone to figure out how they can help stop hatred.
“I honestly think it's everyone's responsibility,” Tay said. “This is not a race issue; this is a human issue. We created the categories ourselves, humans created categories ourselves. So honestly, [white people] are as much as responsible as any of the Black, Asian [and] LGBTQIA communities.”