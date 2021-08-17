This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
“Every person and every interaction matters” is the core philosophy of the N2025 Strategic Plan, a program still moving forward with its set timeline despite the roadblocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green unveiled this plan at the 2020 “State of Our University” address, which includes six aims, each with its own strategies, expectations and targets for the first five years of the 25-year goals of the N150 Commission.
“It’s difficult for us to be the university in 2044, that 25-year vision, if we don’t take these first steps,” Green said. “I will tell you I think this plan gets it right. It hits the right notes, it focuses on the right things, it will stretch us in meaningful and significant ways.”
The plan’s six aims include innovative student experiences, impactful research and creative activity, interdisciplinary endeavors to solve critical challenges, participation and professional development, inclusive excellence and diversity and broadening Nebraska’s engagement.
Within a month of the announcement of the N2025 Strategic Plan, the university had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Angie Pannier, co-chair of the N2025 Strategic Plan and a UNL professor of biological systems engineering, said.
“While there may be some small delays in some of the implementation, I think that if we look, the pandemic gave us some opportunities to reflect and to dig deep into the plan, and so I think that we’re back on track, and I can see the plan sort of integrating and disseminating across the campus,” Pannier said.
The coronavirus pandemic had both positive and negative effects on the N2025 Strategic Plan, Laurie Miller, associate dean of undergraduate programs and curriculum, said in an email. One positive impact was the UNL community came together to find safe ways to provide students with enriching experiences, such as how study abroad opportunities were handled.
Although COVID-19 made in-person travel opportunities impossible, a Global Experiences Innovation Fund was created by the Education Abroad office and the Office of Global Strategies to aid faculty and staff for virtual, on-campus or “global” summer and fall programs, Miller said. For example, the College of Business offered two programs through the fund this summer, Miller said.
“These two programs allowed our students to ‘travel’ to Rwanda and Brazil to learn more about business opportunities — experiences that would not have been possible if UNL wouldn’t have found creative ways to stick with and honor the framework of innovating student experiences in the N2025,” Miller said.
An abundance of individuals are part of the implementation of the plan, Pannier said. Every vice chancellor is writing a framework based on the aims of the N2025 Strategic Plan to apply it to individual colleges and areas, Pannier said, so every vice chancellor is following their own timelines within the greater timeline.
There are a number of different initiatives underway for research and leadership and developing faculty and students in different research roles, Bob Wilhelm, vice chancellor of research and economic development, said.
Pannier said she wants incoming and new students to understand the plan, as its aims are connected to and focused on students’ experiences and development at the university. Wilhelm said if students feel like the aims are not impacting their university experience, then they should be asking why.
“I hope students really do take a look at this and ask what’s in it for them,” Wilhelm said. “We’ve really put, I think, a lot of effort into this, a lot of thought and now work to drive it forward. We’re really looking forward to how it will impact students, really both in the coming months but also in coming years and decades.”
Pannier said she thinks it is important for every institution such as UNL to understand how it wants to move forward, how it can get there and how it can address challenges in society that are also occurring within its campus community.
“This strategic plan helps us really rise to those challenges and makes sure that we are doing everything for our students, that we’re doing everything for our faculty and staff to together meet those challenges,” Pannier said. “It’s a sign of a great institution that we know, we know we want to be somewhere else and we have to move there.”
With new and expanding challenges occurring constantly in society, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced seven “grand challenges” in February 2021 to add to the N2025 Strategic Plan. The challenges include everything from sustainable water and food security to health equity to anti-racism and racial equity and more.
“They are necessary work and distinct opportunities at UNL to have an even greater defining impact for Nebraska and our world,” Green said at the annual “State of Our University” address.
After the grand challenges were announced, Pannier said she felt enthusiastic that more challenges were being added to the plan because it makes the plan that much more impactful for the university community and beyond.
“I think that the university has taken a very intentional and widespread process to get a lot of feedback and input from again, many stakeholders, to not only understand what challenges exist in the world, but also understand the strengths that we have on campus and how we can use those strengths to meet those challenges,” Pannier said.
The grand challenges are a big key to the interdisciplinary endeavors of the plan, Wilhelm said. There will be more communication about the grand challenges and what steps will be taken going forward, Wilhelm said.
One of the biggest parts of the N2025 Strategic Plan that Pannier said really helps to define and differentiate Nebraska from other schools is “every person and every interaction matters” and how it is woven throughout the entire plan. Pannier said every individual in the NU community can feel like they are being represented by the plan and will be able to see that representation with the implementation of the plan.
Pannier said she is honored and delighted to see that the UNL community has embraced the N2025 Strategic Plan and is looking forward to all that can be accomplished by 2025.
“Overall, I am just so excited, thrilled, proud that the plan has resonated with so many individuals, that the plan is, is directing our campus and that there is a lot of individuals that put a lot of work into that strategic plan because we have such a commitment and loyalty to Nebraska, and we want to see Nebraska grow,” Pannier said.