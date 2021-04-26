In mid-March 2020, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students received an email stating classes would be suspended for a week prior to spring break and would return to online classes for the remainder of the semester.
Nearly a year later, the world looks very different than it did at the time of that fateful email.
Important aspects of life that nourish mental and emotional health vanished as the result of the pandemic. There is no more smiling at strangers, just the crinkle of eyes behind a mask. There are no longer tender hugs with friends or family without a negative COVID-19 test in tow. With the slow but sure distribution of vaccines, there is light shining at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but not without questions about the long-term mental health effects of the time in history.
Despite a glimmer of hope, the long-term repercussions of this time are still unknown. Especially when referencing the mental and emotional well-being, the past year may have taken a toll on people and their lives. Life may soon reintegrate into some semblance of normalcy, but the long-term stress and grief caused by a global pandemic and economic upheaval may leave a lasting impression in the scope of the collective memory.
Jaci Pekarek, a therapist and co-owner of Monarch Counseling, said that in the wake of chaos such as a pandemic, economic upheaval and social unrest, it is expected people may feel more isolated and anxious. This lack of control and the prominence of loneliness, anxiety and overall stress has led to an influx of people dealing with mental health challenges, she said.
“We were all going through something nobody's ever gone through before. There's something new in the world and there's so much unknown, uncertainty and fear with that,” Pekarek said. “When your levels of stress are so high and you aren’t able to use coping skills, like reaching out to friends and family or going to the gym, that’s when you’re gonna be in trouble.”
According to Pekarek, the pandemic affects people differently depending on their situation. Loneliness and grief have been prominent, especially for people who lost loved ones to the coronavirus.
“There’s so much death right now, and people missed out on so much of their normal lives. We weren’t even able to go to funerals or holidays or graduation and it just exacerbated things like anxiety and depression,” Pekarek said. “We were all kind of forced to get rid of all our coping mechanisms and just sit with ourselves, and when you do that, things get brought up.”
A recent study from the Harvard Graduate School of Education showed isolation over the past year has had serious effects on the mental and emotional well-being of individuals. Increases in anxiety, depression, substance abuse and heart disease have all been reported as a consequence of loneliness.
College-aged people and mothers with small children seemed to suffer the most statistically from loneliness, with weight gain, overall dissatisfaction of life and high amounts of stress accompanying the pervading sense of isolation.
“Humans are social animals; we’re wired to want to be around each other and connect to an extent where it is a physiological need,” Pekarek said. “Loneliness exacerbates sadness, depression, and if it’s doing that, it’s a sign that you need to reach out and talk to some loved ones.”
Mark Lukin, a psychologist for UNL Counseling and Psychological Services, said he noticed an influx of college students dealing with mental health challenges. Within the past year, Lukin has begun teaching a drop-in class on COVID-19 resilience and ways to better cope with the stressors brought about by a pandemic.
“[COVID-19] is a cloud that has taken over everyone right now, and the kinds of things we're seeing are primarily mental health issues,” Lukin said. “When we identify COVID as a problem, it mostly is impacting student’s motivation as well as their level of loneliness, their academics and then the other thing they feel is a sense of missing out on opportunity.”
According to Lukin, the aforementioned effects have not been exclusive to college students but rather a broader population of people who have had to change their lives due to the pandemic. The specific repercussions on college campuses have manifested in more ways than just feelings of isolation, and many professionals are seeing this in the overall population.
“Some of our students really need the full strength of being in the classroom. They need to experience the nuances of the professor's intonation and voice and the ability to raise their hand and ask questions,” Lukin said. “I think students are less likely to do that in an online setting, they don't have the chance to connect and it causes students to feel isolated and that impacts their performance academically.”
It also is unclear how long-term ramifications of COVID-19 will manifest, according to Lukin and Pekarek.
“I definitely think that there's going to be a kind of fallout,” Pekarek said. “Right now, we’re just kind of going through it and surviving, but then when people start to go back into their normal lives it’s all going to come back in, and we’re going to have to come to terms with all the things we lost in the past year.”
Both Lukin and Pekarek agree that the key to getting through the pandemic is keeping some resemblance of normal life and taking time for self care. Reaching out to friends and family and finding healthy coping mechanisms are crucial, Pekarek said.
“I think this is just one of those times when it is incumbent upon you and me and students to work harder at managing their mental health,” Lukin said.
According to Lukin, a good way to cope with the loss of normal life during the pandemic is by finding a way to replace activities one would normally do and “make the loss up” to take the edge off of the changes.
Lukin applied this concept of regaining coronavirus-related losses in an example involving his own ability to connect with his family. The forefront of his strategy revolves around the ability to reframe the challenges presented by the coronavirus into strengthening opportunities that help nurture optimism.
“I think this is a good time to remember your strengths. Many of us are feeling isolated and under supported,” Lukin said. “We're not getting our daily smiles from people because everyone's masked up or hiding out, and in these times it’s important to try and make positives out of all the negatives.”