This time last year, graduating University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors and their loved ones were navigating not only the beginning of a pandemic but the disappointing news that there would not be an in-person commencement ceremony.
No caps and gowns. No shaking hands on stage. No closure.
The lack of a graduation ceremony was an unfortunate end to a noteworthy yet inconclusive semester, and the same was true for August and December 2020 graduates.
May 2021 graduates, like myself, are lucky enough that we will have an in-person commencement ceremony next month. But that will be one of the first events all year that has retained any sense of normalcy.
The lack of Thursday nights out, Saturday football games and Sunday morning coffee dates impacted many students, but it is a special kind of difficult for students who were betting on their senior year to make the most of these things just a few more times.
For me, I wish I would have been able to see The Daily Nebraskan staff in the newsroom on a daily basis. I wish they had known me not just as a name on the occasional announcement message, but as a leader and a friend whose door was always open.
So, I asked UNL seniors what they wish they could have done this year had it not been for COVID-19. The answers vary, but one thing remains true: We wish we could have been Huskers just a little while longer.