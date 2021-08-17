This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
Dear readers,
So, here we are.
This time last year, we were heading into an academic year of complete uncertainty. We weren’t ready for the endless Zoom lectures and constant sense of isolation as we attempted to be college students — and functioning people — in the middle of a pandemic. We had to upend our lives for the sake of our own health and that of our loved ones.
The Daily Nebraskan adapted, too. Our newsroom was reduced to senior staffers only as we conducted much of our work remotely. We formed a COVID-19 section dedicated entirely to on-campus, pandemic-related news. But this year, things may just be different and, dare we say it, “normal.” Right now, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is not planning to mandate vaccinations or masks for the coronavirus for the fall semester. Zoom will become less and less prevalent as more in-person classes and events will be offered.
Our spring magazine revolved around the theme of reflecting and moving forward, and this Back to School edition continues it. From a fall sports preview and the return of the arts on campus to a look at the university’s progress on its N2025 Strategic Plan, each story in this magazine anticipates the return of things we missed last year while also looking hopefully toward a post-COVID future.
However, we’re not out of the woods yet. As we write this at the start of August, the delta variant of COVID-19 is surging across the country and world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance in late July recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors again to prevent the spread of the virus to the unvaccinated. That creeping, all-too-familiar sense of uncertainty from last year is starting to return as cases rise again. As we learned in these last 17 or so months of living in a pandemic world, nothing is guaranteed. Much of the content of this magazine could be outdated in the coming weeks or months, depending on the constant evolution of the still-raging pandemic.
So, to keep you up to date on the latest news impacting your experience at UNL, The Daily Nebraskan is committed to providing fair, accurate and compelling reporting. We will continue to ask the hard questions about the university’s pandemic response and highlight how faculty, staff and students continue to improve our university community. As things change, we will be there to keep you informed with daily updates.
While the pandemic continues to provide uncertainty, we hope The Daily Nebraskan can provide a little bit of certainty in your life. With our newsletter and text service, you can sign up to receive breaking news alerts and get out daily top stories right to your inbox each morning. And if you have any questions, you can always submit them through our Curious Cornhuskers initiative.
We don’t know what’s coming next, but, hopefully, this semester will be a true return to normal for the UNL community — a time when we can all be together, see each other’s maskless faces and experience everything that’s great about being a Husker.
With hope,
The DN Staff