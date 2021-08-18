This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
Between online classes, masks and losing so many beloved campus activities, students are eager to see a close-to-normal fall semester.
This sentiment extends to The Daily Nebraskan staff. Following recent announcements from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding reduced COVID-19 restrictions for the fall semester, Daily Nebraskan staff members are looking forward to an increased sense of normalcy on campus.
One of the recent updates about the fall semester is that masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals both indoors and outdoors on campus. Rebecca Hummel, a junior journalism major and news reporter and copy editor for The Daily Nebraskan, said that she is looking forward to simple things in the fall like seeing everyone on campus, something made possible by this new regulation.
“Something we took for granted before COVID was seeing people’s faces,” Hummel said. “Seeing people smile is something that affects my mood, and I think it’s so exciting to see people’s facial reactions to things. Masks really prevented that.”
Additionally, Hummel said she is excited to return to in-person classes. The university announced in June the transition back to full capacity classrooms and labs for the fall semester. Hummel said the lack of Zoom classes in the fall will help her to be more engaged in her education.
“I really just miss being in class,” Hummel said. “Some of us students can complain that we have to go to class, but honestly, I just didn’t get as much out of being online. It’s easier to get distracted when you’re not in class, and sometimes, not even show up.”
Not only will students get to be in a more normal classroom environment, but they can now also feel safer going to other on-campus locations like the Nebraska Union or campus libraries. Senior psychology major and The Daily Nebraskan’s senior opinion editor Sydney Miller said that being able to take their work to the library is something that they think will help improve their mental health.
“I’ve just been wanting to just go to the library and sit down to study somewhere where I am not cooped up in my dorm,” Miller said. “I’ve been paying a lot of attention to my mental health because of COVID, and a big thing for me is being able to separate my school life from my home life. I think being able to go to the library will be a good way to separate the study mindset from the chilling out mindset.”
Not only are students looking forward to a more normal semester, but so are other individuals who spend time on campus. The Daily Nebraskan general manager emeritus Dan Shattil is looking forward to seeing students in The Daily Nebraskan office again.
“Something I missed this past year was seeing students in the office,” Shattil said. “I’ve been working this past year, once a week or so in the office, and the only people I would see would be the professional staff. I’m looking forward to seeing more students instead of being isolated from the student staff.”
Remembering what the campus environment was like before COVID-19, Shattil reflected on the culture he hopes to see return in the fall, both on campus and in the office.
“The campus used to be more vivacious,” Shattil said. “This past year there was not much interaction between students compared to what I had seen in the decades before that. The Daily Nebraskan staff would hang out in the office between classes and be there late into the night. That seemed to have disappeared this last year.”
While UNL seems to be taking some steps back into normalcy, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will not fully disappear next semester. On June 23, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced an updated weekly testing protocol, exempting those who are vaccinated, along with the return of the Safer Community App for the fall.
Regardless, there is a sense of hope that the fall semester will be reminiscent of what it once was prior to the pandemic. Miller said they are hopeful that they will be able to live out the traditional college experience once again with fewer restrictions due to COVID-19.
“I’ve only had one full normal semester on campus so far,” Miller said. “I was just sort of getting into the groove of things, and then we all got sent home. I’m just excited to have a normal college experience and meet new people because I haven’t really been able to do that yet.”