When my mom called me on March 12, 2020, and told me she had booked my flight home to Maryland, I felt like I was jumping off a cliff into a dark cavern of the unknown. I had no idea how long I was going to be home or how long the pandemic would last.
While I was disappointed that life wasn’t 100% back to normal by the fall of 2020, I thought, “Well, at least I’ll be on campus for a full year this time.”
I was wrong. I went home again in the spring of 2021, and it was somehow even worse than the spring of 2020.
It’s not like the fall of 2020 was that amazing. Yes, I was on campus, but I was also isolated and alone. I hid in my dorm room, too nervous to eat in the dining hall or go to the library to study. Besides The Daily Nebraskan office in the basement of the Nebraska Union, I only went inside three different buildings on campus the entire semester.
But I did not want to go home. It felt like admitting defeat. I felt like if I moved home again, I was admitting that things really would never be the same. It felt like I was giving up on any sort of undergraduate experience.
Of course, I did move home, because financially and logistically it made more sense, as none of the classes I needed to take were offered in person. But it has been really difficult.
When classes went online last year, there was a sense of camaraderie. Yes, we had to scatter to our various hometowns, but we went our separate ways, together. Each Zoom class I had felt like a support group. We were all struggling from home, together.
But this semester, it is obvious I am in the minority. Every time I see the drab but recognizable dorm room in someone’s Zoom background, I get a twinge of jealousy. Every time I meet with someone online from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Writing Center and they mention the weather, I remember how physically far away I am from campus.
It also doesn’t help that I have a lot more class time on Zoom this semester. I decided to sign up for all web conferencing classes instead of asynchronous classes because I wanted to feel involved and engaged with my learning, but I failed to take into account the fact that Zoom fatigue is real. Like, really real. Even when you’re not paying attention, it can still suck the life out of you. Trust me, I know.
Now, I know I am very lucky and privileged to be able to go home. My family has enough money and space for me to move back in, and I have a strong Wi-Fi connection. I’m truly grateful for that, and my heart goes out to the students who are unable to go back home for whatever reason. I am sure there is a fair amount of students who wish they could have just moved back.
I wish we did not have to go online last March, and I wish there had been easier ways to safely make connections with other students during the year, but there were not. We have had to improvise, adapt and overcome, and everyone is coping with this differently.
Some of my coping mechanisms are better than others — I have read 13 books so far this year, which I think is more than I have read in the past three years combined. I started bullet journaling last March and I am still going strong with that — incorporating art and self-care into my organization system has been a great way to make sure I am taking care of myself as well as my academic responsibilities.
But I have also stopped talking to a lot of people. As an introvert, it’s a lot harder for me to connect over text or even video calls. The pandemic has robbed me of casual conversations; every interaction feels like a much bigger deal than it should be.
I want to come back to campus. I want to do my homework in the library and talk to my roommates over dinner in the dining hall. I want to go scream my heart out in Memorial Stadium with 90,000 of my closest friends.
I know things won’t be the same when we come back to campus in August. For me, at least, I am not going to take anything for granted anymore. Because nothing is guaranteed. The world is changing, constantly adapting. I do not know what the next major challenge will be, and I will not say I will be ready for it, but I will at least be more prepared than I was last March.
Sydney Miller is a junior psychology major. Reach them at sydneymiller@dailynebraskan.com.