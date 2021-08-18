This article was originally published in the August 2021 Back to School edition of The DN.
For music aficionados, the last year felt particularly hollow. As COVID-19 swept the nation, concerts were canceled, and venues were closed. Performers were robbed of the joy of live shows, and audience members like myself missed the fellowship of gathering to enjoy music.
It may come as a shock to University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshmen and sophomores — most of whom’s first year(s) in Lincoln were shadowed by COVID-19 restrictions — but this seemingly sleepy college town houses a surprisingly rich variety of musicians. From punk rockers recording in their apartments to hyperpop DJs, they’re all going to be making up for lost time by playing as much as possible this year. Now that restrictions are hopefully coming to an end and live music is beginning to return to Lincoln, many music-loving Huskers are left wondering how to get back into the scene.
The best way to get into the music circuit is to keep an eye open for concerts. This may seem obvious, but I found it difficult to know where to look when I first moved to the city. Start on social media. Follow all of Lincoln’s popular music venues on Instagram and Facebook to get updates on who’s going to be performing that weekend. Keystone venues near campus to keep an eye on are Zoo Bar, The Royal Grove and Bourbon Theatre.
When attending a concert at these venues or others, it’s important to be prepared. Know if the chosen venue or show is 21+. Research the venue’s mask and social distancing policy. Look up where to park and how much the entry or ticket charge will be. Try not to bring a large bag or purse — a phone, ID, cash or card and keys are all that’s really required. Anything else will weigh you down and has a risk of getting snatched while in a crowd.
While concert hopping is fun, it’s worth knowing a few performers by name and learning a bit about them for those trying to dive deep into Lincoln’s music scene. Social media is a useful tool for this as well. Almost every Lincoln band or solo act has an Instagram account dedicated to their music, and some of them will even follow back or shoot a welcome DM to a new fan’s inbox.
These social media accounts can act like a virtual backstage pass. They often contain band member bios, sneak peeks of new music and merch and information about performances at small venues.
Audience members should follow their favorites as well as names that pop up often on venue marquees. Social media can be used not only to keep up with known groups, but also to find new performers. Instagram’s “Suggested for You” feature is extremely helpful on this front. Say a music lover sees Farklezaar perform and follows the group’s account. Immediately, Instagram suggests they follow similar Lincoln bands like The Credentials, Past Casual and Parking Lot Party. This performer scavenger hunt was the primary way I came to know many of the bands I now love.
At The Daily Nebraskan, we’re devoted to keeping Lincolnites informed, and we love telling them about new music. At least twice a week, a writer dedicated to local music posts an article about an upcoming event, recently released album or newly formed band. Last year, I was this local music reporter, and I wrote about 17 different music groups over the course of seven months during the pandemic. I can’t wait to see how much more coverage we’ll have this year, and I’m sure we’ll make an excellent addition to any music lover’s arsenal.
To help readers stay up to date on all The Daily Nebraskan’s music coverage, we’ve made it possible to follow reporters and get email updates when they’ve posted a new article. If you see an article about a band or concert you're interested in, make sure to follow the reporter who wrote the article to get alerted about future coverage.
Whether they’re rejoining a scene that’s been put on hold by COVID-19 or breaking into the scene of a new city, music-lovers are bound to have some nerves about that first show. This is normal, and it’s important to remember everyone else feels the same way. The music scene in Lincoln is recovering, and performers and audience members alike are making up for lost time. The best thing to do is grab some friends and just get out there.