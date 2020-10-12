I am a senior biochemistry major and transferred here from Southeast Community College in the fall of 2019. Because I have not been here at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since my freshman year, I do not have the extensive Husker experience as most of my peers, and I’m not as familiar with the Husker culture like my peers. My decision to begin my college education at a two-year community college was fueled by many factors: finances, convenience and an easier transition to higher education. It’s a decision that I do not regret, and I fully believe in the power of community college education. However, to say that my transition from SCC to UNL has been difficult would be a gross understatement.
There is a unique sense of isolation that comes with being a transfer student at a four-year institution, especially an upperclassmen that only has two short years left of undergrad. Transfer students exist in a weird grey area between “new to college and finding our way” and “experienced college student who knows where one belongs.” It’s difficult because we are expected to know our place on campus, our circle, and have established extra curriculars, etc., but we are also new to this college and are just trying to find our way. These clashing situations create internal distress that can be overwhelming for students. I can only imagine the transition in the age of COVID-19; it is inevitably more difficult. Speaking from experience, it can be lonely, discouraging and difficult to feel a sense of belonging.
As a transfer student, it’s important to understand that this campus is as much yours as anyone else’s. You will find your place, just like I did. It just takes time, but UNL is full of welcoming organizations, resources and people that will make you feel like you have been a Husker your whole life. Being a transfer student, whether from a local institution, or from out of state, can be overwhelmingly stressful, but it’s a unique experience that adds to the Husker culture.
Aiah S. Nour