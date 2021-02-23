Join fellow Daily Nebraskan alumni in the virtual 2021 DN Hall of Fame presentation on Zoom at 8 p.m., Lincoln time, Thursday, April 22.
The second class of Hall of Famers will be announced and will join the initial five Hall of Famers who were inducted at the 2019 reunion. This will honor the achievements of alumni who affected campus through their work at the Daily Nebraskan and those who impacted their communities, nation or the world after leaving the Daily Nebraskan.
Please complete the registration below so we know you are attending.