As I close in on my first year as the DN's General Manager, I'm excited to announce something that I see as an integral part of the DN's future: A relaunch of the Daily Nebraskan Alumni Association.
Over the last few years, many of you gave up your time and/or money to support the DN. Whether it was helping get the Editorial Support Fund off the ground and growing the endowment to more than $195,000 and/or making the return trip to campus to participate in the reunion last fall, thank you. The students repeatedly talked about how great it was to interact with you and it demonstrated how lifelong some of the relationships they are building can become.
In the spirit of both of these ideas, I want to turn it up a notch. That’s why I’m forming the DN’s Alumni Advisory Board. It’s here where we will talk about many things, but likely center on three major ideas: Engagement, Fundraising and Training. I know you are busy building careers, families and communities, but I need your help. Living in Nebraska is not a necessity, either. If you are interested or know someone I should call, please email me at Allen.Vaughan@unl.edu and we can talk more details.
DN seeking a new adviser: I’m sad to report that Don Walton is retiring as the DN’s adviser after (checks calendar) a billion years. OK, it’s actually 39(!) years, but Don started helping the DN before there was a professional staff. After a discussion with our Publications Board, here is what we are seeking in the DN’s next adviser:
- A DN alum
- Currently in the journalism field
- Stay up to date on current DN journalism
- Be a sounding board for the DN Editor-In-Chief
- Give a 2-year commitment
- This position earns a small cash stipend
If you are interested, please email me at Allen.Vaughan@unl.edu.
Lastly, are you following us on social media? We have two alumni-focused accounts:
We also have the channels we promote current DN work with:
This fall, we plan to improve our YouTube presence, add a Twitch account, upgrade our newsletters and, as Grace, our new Editor in Chief mentioned, add a text message service for news and engagement.
If you know of an alum that didn’t receive this email, please have them contact me at Allen.Vaughan@unl.edu and we will add them to our email list.
I know I didn’t discuss my first year as DN GM here, so I’ll close with my brightest and tightest description: I drank from the firehose and didn’t drown. I learned what the DN represents to our campus and how we are perceived. The pandemic has allowed me to reflect, as well as strategize, and has sharpened my focus in necessary areas of improvement and innovation.
As always, I am proud to help the DN thrive, and getting to know you is one of the perks of my job. If you ever want to reach out, email me at Allen.Vaughan@unl.edu.
-Allen