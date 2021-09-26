The Nebraska women’s soccer team dropped its first ever match to Rutgers, losing 1-0 to the No. 9 Scarlet Knights. The previous six matchups between the two teams had all resulted in a draw.
Despite playing it close throughout, the Huskers were unable to break through the Scarlet Knights’ defense. The Huskers continued their struggle to score, with just one goal in their last three matches, while being shut out for the fifth time this season.
The Huskers kept the dangerous Scarlet Knights offense at bay during the first half, holding No. 9 Rutgers to just four shots in the first, demonstrating their defensive abilities once again. Nebraska exercised one of the bright spots of its game, with the Huskers’ defensive prowess on full display into the second half despite a costly injury to senior defender Olivia Brown. Along with Brown, on the other end of the pitch, sophomore forward Reagan Raabe who also went down. Senior defender Grace Brown also went down with an injury but was able to return later in the second half.
On the offensive side, the Huskers struggled but did have chances late to equalize. First, senior midfielder Ashley Zugay struck a shot that was parried by the goalkeeper into the crossbar, a hit that came extremely close to tying the game up. Sophomore forward Gwen Lane also got two shots off, along with junior midfielder Kathleen Aitchison, but it was not enough to be able to grab the game-tying goal for the Huskers.
No. 9 Rutgers grabbed the narrow victory with a goal right near the end of the first half in the 44th minute. Sophomore forward Allison Lowrey was able to slot home the lone score off of an assist from freshman midfielder Kylie Daigle. The Scarlet Knights were also able to outshoot the Huskers, registering 11 shots with six of them hitting the target while the Huskers only got off seven shots with five of them going on target.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk performed well, registering five saves and playing the entirety of the 90 minutes, only giving up the lone goal from Lowrey. On the other side for No. 9 Rutgers, senior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland played the full 90 minutes while securing the shutout and notching four saves for the Scarlet Knights.
No. 9 Rutgers entered the match with an RPI rating of nine, while sitting in second place in the Big Ten with a record of 7-2-0 on the season. Nebraska drops to 4-6-1, placing it 12th in the Big Ten as it has struggled for results of late. The Scarlet Knights also remain perfect in Big Ten play with a 2-0 record so far.
The Huskers will return home from their road trip to take on Michigan State on Thursday, Sept. 30th at 7:05 p.m. Nebraska will look to break out of its current run of form, going 0-4-1 over its last five games with the last victory coming on Sept. 5th against Loyola-Chicago.