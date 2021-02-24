On Feb. 26, Nebraska softball will open its season against Indiana. Just two weeks earlier, the team received its schedule for the 2021 season.
The schedule was released 11 months after the Huskers played in their last game of the 2020 season. As the fall and winter wore on with little direction from the Big Ten about a conference schedule, doubt began to grow within the Nebraska program about what exactly its 2021 season would look like.
“Not knowing when we were going to start playing was a little tough,” senior outfielder Tristen Edwards said in a press conference Monday. “But knowing it was just going to be Big Ten really helped us a lot because we know these schools.”
This season, Nebraska will play 44 games against entirely Big Ten opponents. The conference-only schedule opens with three doubleheaders in three days against three different teams. All these doubleheaders will be played at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida from Feb. 26 - Feb. 28. Its next six games will also be in Leesburg with two more doubleheaders on March 11 and March 13.
Leesburg was chosen as a neutral environment as the Big Ten looks to create a “bubble-type atmosphere” in order to keep players safe from COVID-19. Leesburg’s temperatures in the low 80s also give players the opportunity to play outside while most Big Ten states typically feature inconsistent weather in late February and early March.
After their last game in Leesburg on March 14, the Huskers play a four-game series against the rest of their Big Ten opponents, starting with Penn State from March 26-28. The four-game series starts with a single game on Friday before a doubleheader on Saturday and the final game on Sunday. With the three-game series being the norm in past seasons, the switch to the four games offers a unique challenge for the Big Ten softball teams.
“With a three-game series if you win the first game you’re more confident going into the second game, and in the third game you’re ready to get the sweep,” senior infielder Cam Ybarra said. “With four games you pretty much have to take it one game at a time because no game is more important than the other, and the pitchers and coaches are going to know you more.”
Ybarra transferred to Nebraska from Oregon State in 2020, and, like the rest of the Huskers, she saw her season get cut short in March. Ybarra said she’s relishing the opportunity to play in a new conference and welcomes the challenges that the Big Ten brings.
“Everyone is in the Power Five for a reason, so my expectations are very high for the Big Ten,” Ybarra said. “I expect the Big Ten to be just as tough and competitive as the Pac-12 was at Oregon State.”
Not being able to play another softball team for 11 months due to strict COVID-19 protocols, the Huskers have had to get creative with their preparations for the 2021 season. Nebraska ran scrimmages against each other for the entirety of fall practice, with teams being captained by Edwards, Ybarra and freshman Billie Andrews.
The Huskers used these scrimmage games as an opportunity to get into form with the loss of non-conference games. The constant scrimmage also gives the team more insight into its strengths and weaknesses.
In years past, generally, the non-conference portion of the softball season lasted almost two months, with several out-of-state tournaments opening the season. Last season, the Huskers competed in four different tournaments before the start of conference play. With almost half of a normal schedule missing, the Husker softball team has had to adjust their preparation.
“Not being able to play other people especially in the fall. Not seeing other faces for months has been a big difference this year,” Edwards said. “You get to understand your team better, but it’s a way different competitive feeling playing yourself versus playing others.”
With almost a full year between the Huskers’ last non-scrimmage game and now, excitement levels are high in the Husker softball program, as the team is anxious to have regular season games again.
“It’s going to be so exciting to face other pitchers again, our pitchers know our weaknesses and what we can and can’t hit,” Ybarra said. “After spending all offseason working on those weaknesses, we’re ready and prepared to finally face other teams again.”