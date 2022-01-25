Back in 2018, many of you stepped in to help when the Daily Nebraskan needed it the most. Student fees were under attack, raising the possibility the DN wouldn’t receive its share of annual funding.
That’s when a fundraising campaign went from idea to reality and the result was an endowment fund of $250,000. That fund pays us 4.5 percent annually to pay directly for student salaries. It’s a highlight in a long list of reasons to be proud of the Daily Nebraskan. Thank you to those of you who contributed to the fund. The students and I are forever grateful.
Fast forward to 2022 and the battles are still the same. Student fees are still volatile and advertising is still unstable, especially as we approach the two-year anniversary of campus completely closing down because of COVID-19. That’s why another group of alums are helping me launch a new fundraising campaign.
Our goal: Raise $2.5 million
Yes, that’s a big number. It’s 10 times the amount we raised last time there was a consistent campaign – and $100,000 came from Warren Buffett himself. But the significance of that number is important: It would pay student newsroom salaries FOREVER.
I’ve enlisted a group of alums, many who helped 4 years ago.
Jane Hirt ’86-’89; Andy Boyle ’06-’08; Jim Dean ’68-’70; Kiah Haslett ’07-‘11; Matt Waite ’93-’97 and Jessica Walsh ’97-’99, as well as legendary GM Emeritus Dan Shattil. I’m also thrilled to add Arnold Garson (’59-’64) to the group. Garson had an accomplished career as an editor and publisher in many locations, including Des Moines, Sioux Falls and Louisville.
Despite many challenges over the last few years, the current DN staff continues to provide news to the campus and is doing it on more platforms that ever, whether that’s our website, social media, newsletters or texting. I want to ask you to reflect on your time here at the DN and imagine if those experiences never happened. Whether you can spare $10, a $10/month recurring gift or thousands of dollars, every bit will go back to student salaries. You can make a donation now by clicking or tapping this link.
To get to $2.5 million, we need as much as you can give, but we also recognize we need to look for other sources of funding. If you know of individuals or organizations who might be interested in making a donation, I’d love to hear about it. They could love Nebraska and/or the University, be passionate about journalism education or have a love of defending the First Amendment. They don’t have to have direct ties to the DN.
If I’ve learned anything about DN alums it’s how much you all care about your time on campus, whether how it prepared you for your careers, how you forged lifelong relationships or both. It would mean the world to our students to have your financial support.
In this newsletter, we have shared some of the work they are the most proud of. The DN continues to be a place where the students are respectful of the past, but also bold about the future. They are currently tangling with the administration about access to COVID-19 data. Last semester, they challenged the administration about sexual violence and the commitment to making campus safer. You’d all be proud.
As always, I’d love to hear from you. My email is allen.vaughan@unl.edu and I’m on LinkedIn.
-Allen